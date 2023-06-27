EQS-News: European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

General meeting of shareholders of European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. adopts all resolutions Amsterdam, June 27, 2023 European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. ("EHC"), a Dutch operators-led special purpose acquisition company listed on Euronext Amsterdam aiming to acquire one or more companies in the European healthcare sector, announces that its annual general meeting of shareholders has adopted all resolutions on the agenda, as amended by resolution of the EHC board of directors and communicated on June 26, 2023, at the annual general meeting of shareholders held today at 10:00 CEST ("AGM"). The adopted resolutions include the adoption of the financial statements for the financial year 2022, the discharge from liability of the directors and the re-appointment of Deloitte Accountants B.V. as independent external auditor entrusted with the audit of the financial statements for the financial year 2023 (subject to acceptance procedures to be performed by Deloitte Accountants B.V.). The voting results from the AGM will be published on the website of EHC in the "Investor Relations" section under 'Shareholder Meetings': www.ehc-company.com . The minutes will be made available on the Company's website in due course. ----------- General Enquiries +49 89 4523240 info@ehc-company.com Media Enquiries EHC FGS Global Kai Peter Rath +49 171 861 98 06 kai.rath@fgsglobal.com Disclaimer This press release may include forward-looking statements, which are based on EHC's current expectations and projections about future events and speak only as of the date hereof. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not within or outside the control of EHC. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. accordingly, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements. EHC operates in a rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor to assess the impact that these factors will have on EHC. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date at which they are made and EHC undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. This press release contains information that may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7, paragraph 1, of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



