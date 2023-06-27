Decarbon Venture Launches Modular Solar Generator That Is Lightweight, Portable and Can Power a Small House for Days

Designed by an Aussie in the Outback, this world's first swappable solar generator includes the latest semi-solid state battery technology to run the very light yet powerful DCV AirBase ecosystem

Provides up to 7.2 kWh of power storage, better than any typical gas-powered generator

Perfect for RVs/4WD/car camping, boating, off-grid living, and home backups

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / A new breakthrough battery technology developed by Decarbon Venture (DCV) delivers the world's lightest real alternative to a gas-powered generator. Harnessing solar power and semi-solid battery technology, Decarbon Venture's first swappable portable generator allows batteries to be removed and fresh batteries replaced without powering down - a completely fresh approach to green energy generation.

The solar-powered AirBase Duo, AirBase Quad, the DCV Power Module and the DCV Solar Panels are being formally launched today. They are half the weight and deliver twice the power of any similar products on the market.

This ecosystem of products enabled Decarbon Venture Co-founder Geoff Elwood to survive in the Australian Outback during the pandemic. Having lived on and off grid for 30 years, engineer and inventor Elwood understood new and emerging power storage technologies. However, during many months of an extended lockdown in almost complete isolation, Elwood realized that solar power alone would not allow him to live a 21st century life with all the electric devices and appliances, (especially considering the fact that solar power doesn't work at night). With those concerns in mind, Elwood developed the AirBase family of products.

"I wanted to build an evergreen solution that uses modular power cells that can be swapped when needed, and can be scaled up or down," said Elwood. "We have created a swappable capability that forms the building blocks of an entire suite of products. With the AirBase Quad, having the ability to scale from one to four power modules means you have a solution now that provides an incredible and unprecedented 7.2 kWh of power storage and delivers it at a whopping 6 kW of output."

This 7.2 kWh capacity of the AirBase Quad makes it the most powerful mobile generator in the market today. For context, 7.2 kWh of power storage equates to approximately enough energy for a small house for two to three days. (This depends of course on how much you are powering; air conditioning and heating can pull more.) The 6 kW output's fast delivery operates multiple devices simultaneously.

"The AirBase family of products have three key characteristics that make them stand out: half the weight and twice the power of other solar generators as well as being fully modular, helping to make these generators future-proof," Elwood continued. "They are also much lighter and less expensive to operate than equivalent gas-powered generators. The future is now and it's lighter, more flexible, modular and green."

In developing the AirBase ecosystem of solar-powered generators, Elwood set out to meet the following minimum requirements:

Power an air conditioner/heat pump heater

Power an electric kettle

Power appliances, laptops, power tools and lights for days - not hours

Super fast recharge capability if AC power is available

Rapid recharge using solar and wind

Modular and interchangeable

Light enough to be carried by Geoff or his wife

Safer and more inert than traditional lithium battery technology

Features and Specifications

DCV AirBase (Quad and Duo) Fully modular (additional AirBase Power Modules can be purchased for an extended road trip or sailing expedition)

can be purchased for an extended road trip or sailing expedition) Multiple inputs and outputs

Screens showing how much power is being used and how much power is available (DCV phone and watch app provides similar information)

IP55 weather- and dust-proofed (well-suited for camping and RVing)

Easily connected to the AirBase portable solar panels

Can be charged while in use AirBase Quad Contains four AirBase Power Modules

42 kg (92.6 pounds fully loaded)

7.2 kWh AirBase Duo Contains two AirBase Power Modules

22 kg (48.5 pounds fully loaded - easily picked up and moved around)

3.6 kWh AirBase Power Module Weighs only 8 kg (17.6 pounds)

Contains 1.8 kWh of energy DCV Solar Panels Very durable + water and dust resistant

Fold up (easy to carry)

11 kg (24.3 pounds)

400 watt output

Some early AirBase solar generator users ran the equipment through its paces on a three-week trip across the desert to the red center of Australia. While on the 4WD off-road expedition, the family used the portable solar panels to power up the DCV AirBase Duo, and ran the air conditioner, appliances and a Starlink internet system.

Said Michelle Penpraze, one of the travelers, "I can't believe it is so lightweight and loved moving it around as needed. It's a game-changer having this portable power source for the way we can tour with our van now!"

DCV's family of generators will be sold first as a Kickstarter campaign in late August 2023. To sign up for Kickstarter information, visit www.decarbonventure.com.

Images here: DCV Press Kit

About Decarbon Venture

Decarbon Venture is on a mission to help 'de-carbon' the atmosphere and slow global warming. The DCV line of energy capture, storage and generation products are lightweight, powerful and portable, helping to make these generators evergreen. They feature breakthrough battery technology and the world's first swappable ecosystem and are half the weight and twice the power of other generators. Founded by a team of serial entrepreneurs and evolved from life in the remote Australian Outback, Decarbon Venture is empowering a lighter, safer, smarter and greener future. For more information, visit www.decarbonventure.com.

Follow us on:

YouTube: channel

In the chart below, all prices are in U.S. dollars.

Media Contact

Erica Zeidenberg

Hot Tomato Marketing

erica@hottomato.net

925.518.8159

SOURCE: Decarbon Venture

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/763743/Decarbon-Venture-Launches-Modular-Solar-Generator-That-Is-Lightweight-Portable-and-Can-Power-a-Small-House-for-Days