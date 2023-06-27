Finnish scientists have tested a new eddy current-based soldering method for ribbon tabbing in solar cells and have found it considerably reduces the number of cracks and damages caused by thermal-mechanical stress in the process. They claim the new technique may already compete with conventional soldering methods in commercial production.Researchers at the University of Oulu in Finland have developed a non-contact soldering technique for tabbing the ribbon of PV cells that may reportedly reduce thermal and mechanical stress in solar cell production, thus avoiding the risk of cracks, disconnected ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...