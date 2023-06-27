Developers can discover an expanding ecosystem of vetted AI solutions, including Verified Solutions, community-built solutions and up-and-coming technologies

Unity (NYSE: U), the world's leading platform for creating and growing real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today launched a dedicated AI marketplace in the Unity Asset Store that features curated solutions to accelerate AI-driven game development and gameplay enhancements. Alongside the launch of Unity's new AI platforms, Unity Sentis and Unity Muse, developers can now access and start creating with an ever-growing selection of AI tools, from professional-quality Unity Verified Solutions, to community-built solutions, to up-and-coming AI technologies. The AI marketplace centralizes these assets for Unity developers to make it easier and faster to find relevant AI solutions.

"We know that AI will continue to have a seismic impact on the gaming industry and we're seeing surging demand for more AI tools from our developers," said Ralph Hauwert, SVP GM, Unity Runtime, Editor and Ecosystems. "With the new AI marketplace in the Unity Asset Store, we're making it easier for creators to not only access AI solutions but to select the right ones that fit their project's needs. Unity is committed to uncovering and delivering the best-in-class AI tools that bring immediate value to our creators. We're providing our developers with a reliable marketplace so they can effectively harness the power of AI in the game development process directly through the Unity Editor."

Solutions in the AI Hub cover a range of capabilities, including:

Generative AI solutions Tools that allow developers to generate assets for use in their project

AI/ML Integration solutions Tools to enhance creation workflows or connect projects to services from AI vendors

Behavior AI solutions Tools that allow developers to create behavior in game worlds, from pathfinding and enemy logic to non-player character responsiveness.

Today, 10 Unity Verified Solutions are launching in the AI marketplace. Verified Solutions are professional-quality solutions that have undergone enhanced vetting and are committed to providing high-quality solutions, service, and long term support. Unity is pleased to offer:

Atlas: Atlas builds cutting-edge generative 3D AI technology to enable the creation of assets virtual worlds in a fraction of the time it takes using traditional methods.

Convai: Convai enables AI characters in games and virtual worlds to have human-like conversation capabilities and more.

Inworld AI: Inworld AI offers the most advanced AI non-playable character platform, allowing developers to go beyond dialogue trees to create fully interactive characters with multimodal personalities and contextual awareness.

Layer AI: With Layer, game makers can upload their creations and generate an infinite number of assets with just a few clicks all in their custom art style.

Leonardo Ai: Leonardo AI is a transformative content production suite powered by generative AI that streamlines 2D asset creation, textures, and effortlessly generates full UV texture maps for 3D models.

LMNT: Developers can unleash their creativity with LMNT's AI speech, enabling immersive voiceover, lifelike characters, and endless replay.

Modl.ai: modl:test is powered by modl.ai's AI Engine and uses bots to ease game testing by automating and expanding coverage for developers. The self-managed service reports errors, events, and crashes on the modl.ai cloud platform for developers to fix.

Polyhive: Polyhive is an AI texturing suite that enables 3D artists and developers to texture 3D assets in minutes, using natural language. Users can texture 3D assets with 360° consistency and generate tileable materials with custom structure and style.

Replica Studios: The Unity-featured Replica Studios AI Voice Actors Unity plugin seamlessly integrates with Replica Studios' desktop app, allowing developers to generate AI text to speech and transfer voice overs directly into their active Unity project.

Zibra AI: Zibra Effects is a versatile, no-code toolset that simplifies VFX creation and takes virtual worlds to new heights of immersion through real-time simulation and lifelike physics.

To learn more about each solution, please visit the AI marketplace in the Unity Asset Store. Companies interested in applying to become a Unity Verified Solution do so by visiting https://create.unity.com/contact-vs.

