Marimaca Copper Corp.: Marimaca Files Technical Report on Updated Mineral Resource Estimation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. ("Marimaca Copper" or the "Company") (TSX: MARI) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated May 18th, 2023 it has filed a technical report in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrator's National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") on the Marimaca Copper Project titled "Updated Mineral Resource Estimation for the Marimaca Copper Project, Antofagasta Region, Chile" (the "Technical Report" or "2023 MRE"). The Technical Report is dated June 26th, 2023, with an effective date of May 18th, 2023, and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



The 2023 MRE incorporates 28,374m of new drilling data completed since the Company's previous technical report for the Marimaca Copper Project having an effective date of October 13th, 2022 and filed on November 28th, 2022 (the "2022 MRE"). The Marimaca Oxide Deposit (the "MOD") database now consists of 139,164m of drilling completed since discovery in 2016. New drilling data captured following the 2022 MRE was largely targeted at conversion of Inferred Resources to the Measured and Indicated categories.

Mineral Resource Category and Type



Quantity CuT CuS CuT CuS (kt) (%) (%) (t) (t) Total Measured 96,954 0.49 0.28 473,912 268,628 Total Indicated 103,358 0.41 0.21 425,797 219,690 Total Measured and Indicated 200,312 0.45 0.24 899,709 488,319 Total Inferred 37,289 0.38 0.15 141,252 55,802

Table 1. 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate (reported at 0.15% CuT cutoff)

* CuT means total copper and CuS means acid soluble copper. Technical and economic parameters include: copper price US$4.00/lb; base mining cost of US$1.51/t with a mining cost adjustment factor of US$0.04/t-10m bench; Heap Leach "HL" processing cost US$5.94/t (incl. G&A); Run-of-Mine "ROM" processing cost US$1.65/t (incl. G&A); SX-EW processing cost and selling cost US$0.16/lb Cu; heap leach recovery 76% of CuT; ROM recovery 40% of CuT; and 42°-52° pit slope angles

Cut-off grade

(% CuT)

Measured

Indicated

Measured + Indicated Inferred Quantity kt CuT [%] CuS [%] Quantity kt CuT [%] CuS [%] Quantity kt CuT [%] CuS [%] Quantity kt CuT [%] CuS [%] 0.40 44.0 0.77 0.44 37.5 0.69 0.38 81.6 0.73 0.41 12.1 0.64 0.24 0.30 60.2 0.65 0.38 55.5 0.58 0.31 115.7 0.62 0.35 18.8 0.54 0.21 0.22 77.8 0.56 0.32 77.0 0.49 0.26 154.9 0.53 0.29 27.2 0.45 0.18 0.20 83.0 0.54 0.31 83.8 0.47 0.25 166.8 0.50 0.28 30.2 0.43 0.17 0.18 88.3 0.52 0.30 91.3 0.44 0.23 179.6 0.48 0.26 33.0 0.41 0.16 0.15 97.0 0.49 0.28 103.4 0.41 0.21 200.3 0.45 0.24 37.3 0.38 0.15 0.10 113.3 0.44 0.24 127.6 0.36 0.18 241.0 0.39 0.21 46.6 0.33 0.13 0.00 146.1 0.35 0.19 178.2 0.27 0.14 324.3 0.31 0.16 72.0 0.24 0.09

Table 2. 2023 Mineral Resource Sensitivity

* CuT means total copper and CuS means acid soluble copper. Technical and economic parameters include: copper price US$4.00/lb; base mining cost of US$1.51/t with a mining cost adjustment factor of US$0.04/t-10m bench; Heap Leach "HL" processing cost US$5.94/t (incl. G&A); Run-of-Mine "ROM" processing cost US$1.65/t (incl. G&A); SX-EW processing cost and selling cost US$0.16/lb Cu; heap leach recovery 76% of CuT; ROM recovery 40% of CuT; and 42°-52° pit slope angles

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release, including the information related to drilling, modeling and resource estimation, and the application of technical and economic parameters has been reviewed and approved by Luis Oviedo, P. Geo, an independent Consulting Geologist with more than 45 years of experience. Mr. Oviedo is a member of the Colegio de Geólogos and the Institute of Mining Engineers of Chile and is an Independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Mr. Oviedo confirms he has visited the project area, has reviewed relevant project information, is responsible for the information contained in this news release, and consents to its publication.

