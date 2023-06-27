DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: AMENDMENT - Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: AMENDMENT - Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jun-2023 / 11:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc Amendment to the Net Asset Value announcement issued on 26 June 2023 at 11:59. The 'Discount to NAV' percentage was incorrectly shown as 6.17%. The correct percentage is 9.07%. All other information remains unchanged. The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/06/2023) of GBP137.1m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/06/2023) of GBP137.1m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 23/06/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current period revenue* 2,334.09p 5,873,611 Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current period revenue* 2,299.41p Ordinary share price (mid-price) 2,140.00p Discount to NAV 9.07% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2023 to 23/06/2023 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 11.07 2 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 10.40 3 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 8.83 4 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 6.46 5 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 6.15 6 Hill & Smith Plc Ordinary 25p 5.92 7 Alpha Group International Plc Ordinary 5.57 8 Gamma Communications Plc Ordinary 0.25p 5.54 9 Telecom Plus Plc Ordinary 5.29 10 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 5.23 11 OSB Group Plc GBp1 4.92 12 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 4.61 13 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 3.57 14 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc Ordinary 25p 2.98 15 RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p 2.69 16 Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p 2.61 17 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 2.54 18 Gresham Technologies Plc GBp5 2.51 19 Spirent Communications Ord GBP0.033 1.69 20 Marshalls Plc Ordinary 25p 1.42 21 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.03

