Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2023) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc., (TSXV: CMI) (OTCQB: CYSNF), the leading global provider of mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, today announced that it has received multiple systems orders for its iNetVu® Ka-75VP series antenna products from one of its US resellers.

These follow on orders for 12 antenna systems were received from Englewood, Colorado based Pelsue, a leading provider of satellite based rapid response connectivity units and will be delivered within a few weeks. The Pelsue MDS Link is a unique, highly portable self-contained satellite communications lifeline. Designed to be deployed by one person, in less than 15 minutes, it can deliver a reliable voice and Internet connection under austere conditions to first responders and public safety agencies.

Utilising the C-COM iNetVu® Ka-75VP auto-pointing antenna system, this rugged rapid response unit is built on an all-terrain carriage and is equipped with a gasoline generator. It is capable to function at nearly any altitude and any climate.





Pelsue Mobile Deployable Satellite Link equipped with the C-COM iNetVu® Ka-75VP antenna system.

The design makes it possible to navigate narrow and hard to access trails and to provide firefighters deep in the forest with front line quick deploy reliable satellite-based communication connectivity.

"We are pleased to have been selected by Pelsue to be their satellite antenna system provider for their unique first responder and disaster management solution. We look forward to working with them to deliver many more of their unique mobile satellite-based communication solutions across the US for mission critical applications," said Leslie Klein, President and CEO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

"We are delighted to integrate C-COM's innovative iNetVu® Ka-75VP antenna systems into our MDS Link units. The robustness and speed of deployment of these systems provide unmatched reliability in the toughest of conditions, ensuring that our first responders and public safety agencies have the vital communication lifelines they need," said Chris Munson, CEO of Pelsue. "Our partnership with C-COM underscores our commitment to using advanced technology to enhance the capabilities of our rapid response units, making us more prepared to handle emergency situations anywhere, anytime."

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is an innovator and leading global provider of mobile on the pause satellite-based antenna systems. The Company designs, develops and manufactures proprietary, auto-acquisition antenna systems for rapid antenna pointing to a satellite, with just the press of a button. This technology makes it possible to deliver, Broadband Internet via Satellite across a wide range of market applications worldwide, including regions unserved or underserved by terrestrial access technologies.

C-COM has sold more than 10,000 antenna systems, in over 100 countries, through a dedicated dealer network that provides service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Education, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu® brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is in late-stage development of a potentially revolutionary Ka-band, electronically steerable, modular, conformal, flat panel phased array antenna. In cooperation with the University of Waterloo, C-COM is engaged in the design of this unique antenna with the intent of providing low-cost, high-throughput mobility applications over satellite for land, airborne and maritime verticals. For additional information please visit www.c-comsat.com.

iNetVu® is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The Company is publicly traded on the Canadian Venture Exchange (TSXV: CMI) and on the US OTCQB Exchange (OTCQB: CYSNF).

About Pelsue

Since 1963, Pelsue has been enabling safe and productive work environments throughout the world. With a strong tradition of service, quality, and value, Pelsue is an industry leader in the design and manufacture of customized solutions for telecommunications, utilities, and other industries. Pelsue is ISO 9001:2015 certified and has its headquarters Englewood, Colorado, where all products are engineered and manufactured. To learn more about the company and its products, please visit us at www.pelsue.com.

