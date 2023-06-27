June 28, July 12, and July 26 will mark three milestones on the roadmap of the video game developed by Maniac Panda Games. These Pre-Alpha Early Access windows will enable players to choose their profiles, explore the Outer Ring ecosystem, and test the Metaverse experience.

Outer Ring will have the honor of being the first video game released through Blink Galaxy.



Formatted as an exhilarating 3rd-person shooter MMORPG experience and scheduled for June 28, July 12, and July 26, these milestones represent key moments in the game's development and offer players a chance to experience the blockchain-based ecosystem first-hand.

During the Early Access Pre-Alpha, participants will have the opportunity to create profiles, master game mechanics, engage in PvP battles, explore uncharted territories, and test the Metaverse experience in the Great Silver City alongside other players. Additionally, players can choose from five distinct species and customize their characters to their liking.

Commenting on the Early Access Pre-Alpha, Outer Ring's CEO, Daniel Valdés, expressed his excitement, stating, "We can't wait for players to immerse themselves in the excitement and adventure of the Outer Ring MMO. We're delighted to have major esports club Team Heretics joining us for the Outer Ring MMO PvP experience, further enhancing the thrill of the game."

Three gameplay windows

The Early Access Pre-Alpha will be divided into three gameplay windows, allowing players to dive into the world of Outer Ring, with temporary halts to game access possible to address technical issues or make gameplay improvements.

Window 1: June 28 to July 11, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM (CEST)

Window 2: July 12 to July 25, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM (CEST)

Window 3: Starting from July 26 at 10:00 AM (CEST), 24/7

Exploration, combat and Metaverse

Within these windows, players will have the opportunity to explore the planet Fanet and the iconic Great Silver City, the central hub of the game's metaverse. Engaging with the unique features of the five playable species, including Va'ans, Scavengons, Oracles, Mechs, and Earthlings, players can embark on missions, engage in thrilling PvP battles, and experience the excitement of combat, exploration, and adventure. Armed with futuristic weapons such as assault rifles and pistols, players can test their skills and interact with other players within the dynamic Great Silver City, which evolves over time.

Outer Ring MMO values player feedback and will provide an online form to collect suggestions and opinions from players between June 28 and July 26. By incorporating user input, the development team aims to shape the future of the game and enhance the player experience.

Blink Galaxy and access requirements

The launch of Outer Ring MMO will take place through Blink Galaxy, the digital distribution platform developed by Nexxyo Labs. Blink Galaxy aims to bring together various video games, including those developed by Maniac Panda Games, while also bridging the gap between video games and web3 technology. More details about Blink Galaxy's functionality will be unveiled soon.

Galactic Quadrant launches in the Outer Ring

Outer Ring MMO has also announced that during the second opening date, the game's native token, Galactic Quadrant, will be integrated into the Early Access Pre-Alpha, marking a significant milestone in the project's roadmap. Galactic Quadrant token holders will have the opportunity to utilize them within the game's open economy, particularly in epic arena combat.

Outer Ring MMO will continue to refine and improve the game based on user feedback. Starting July 26, the Early Access Pre-Alpha will be available 24/7 and the team looks forward to delivering exciting updates in the future.

