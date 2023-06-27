A poor showing by the ruling, left-of-center Spanish Socialist Workers' Party in May's regional and local elections prompted Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to call a snap national election for Sunday, July 23. With the vote looming, solar industry insider Kjetil Torper considers the state of Spanish solar.Are Spanish renewables-project sale prices tumbling because of the enormous success of solar in eroding daytime energy prices? Could the looming election have a direct impact on renewable energy development? To forecast Spain's future renewables market, it's important to first examine its past. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...