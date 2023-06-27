Playtomic and Monitor Deloitte report: the padel industry will grow to reach 6 billion euros in 2026

Playtomic and Monitor Deloitte publish a report highlighting the booming markets of the padel industry and highlighting how social relations are driving the growth of the sport

MADRID, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Playtomic, the leading platform for booking padel courts, and Monitor Deloitte, the strategic consulting division of the professional services firm, have published the ' Global Padel Report 2023 '. This comprehensive report analyses the solid growth and promising future of padel as a steadily expanding global sport. Using significant data, it meticulously analyses the growth and behaviour of players in the global padel environment, highlighting how padel has transformed into a global, social and inclusive sport.



Padel, a sport that has gained enormous popularity in recent years, is not limited to the post-COVID-19 boom. Padel is increasingly becoming a global sport, although the level of development and practice of the sport varies between different nations, signalling potential growth in different markets. In the coming years, significant momentum is expected in regions where padel is still in its early stages, such as the UK, Germany, France, the US, the Middle East and Asia. This highlights the worldwide development potential of the sport. The data suggest an optimistic projection that by 2026 there will be around 85,000 padel courts worldwide, more than double the current figure of almost 40,000.

In addition to the increase in courts, the report highlights the growth of the padel sector, valued at approximately 2,000 million euros. The evolution of padel courts increased by 28% (8,200) in 2022, while the number of clubs increased by 24% (1,914) over the same period. Spain continues to be the country with the largest number of courts built (15,300), followed by Italy (6,470) and Sweden (4,200). In 2022, 6,600 padel courts were built in Europe.

Padel is not limited to mere competition, but is also characterised by its ability to foster social interaction and be an exercise for players of all ages. The padel community is characterised by a tendency for players to play the sport in different locations, which helps to form a dynamic and interconnected community, key factors for players. Many players appreciate the opportunity to play with many different players and this contributes to increased socialisation in a natural way.

Pablo Carro, Co-Founder & CCO of Playtomic, said "This new edition of the Global Padel Report not only reveals which countries will soon be the epicentre of padel. By studying the data, we have made a huge effort to understand the factors that are helping the sport to become a global phenomenon. Thanks to this report, we realised that the interconnected community created through padel facilitates social relationships and makes it an authentic lifestyle that goes beyond fun or pure sport."

In the opinion of Elena Martín, senior manager of Monitor Deloitte, "this report, which has become a benchmark for the sector, once again highlights the sustained growth of the sport among fans and the interest of investors to contribute to its development, especially with regard to court construction and club creation. These figures allow us to make an optimistic projection for the short and medium term in both the already developed and emerging markets."

