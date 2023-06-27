MLS Aligned: New Mexico MLS to Launch Aligned Showings

New Mexico MLS to Bring the Showing Service Statewide to New Mexico

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / MLS Aligned, LLC is proud to announce that the New Mexico MLS (NMMLS) has signed an agreement to bring the Aligned Showings service statewide to New Mexico. NMMLS joins other leading MLSs to provide the Aligned Showings platform, which will reach over 150,000 agents by the end of the year.

Megan McFarlane, Executive Director of NMMLS, said, "The product is exciting. What MLSs can build when they work together is not just strong because of the relationships, but strong because Aligned Showings is cutting-edge technology."

New Mexico members will benefit from Aligned Showings' mobile app, optimized route mapping, real-time messaging, advanced showing approval system and other features.

Earlier this year, UtahRealEstate.com launched Aligned Showings to its nearly 20,000 members. Brad Bjelke, CEO of UtahRealEstate.com, said, "We immediately had fast adoption of the product in our market. The product is easy to use, looks great, and works efficiently. MLS Aligned is a special organization that is laser focused on serving MLSs, brokers, and agents, and Aligned Showings is a shining example of that mission."

NMMLS is the first non-owner customer for Aligned Showings. Owners MLSListings and UtahRealEstate.com have launched while ARMLS, Metro MLS, RMLS and Beaches MLS are set to launch soon.

About New Mexico MLS

The New Mexico MLS is one of the top three MLSs in the state of New Mexico and the only New Mexico-based MLS with statewide coverage of listing information, and is the statewide network of New Mexico REALTORS®. The New Mexico MLS is a solely owned incorporated subsidiary of the New Mexico Association of REALTORS®.

About MLS Aligned

MLS Aligned, LLC was founded by five forward-thinking multiple listing service organizations with the intent to collaborate and solve pain points in the real estate industry. Those organizations include ARMLS (serving Arizona), Metro MLS (serving Wisconsin), MLSListings (serving Silicon Valley and coastal California), Regional MLS (serving Oregon and Southwest Washington), and UtahRealEstate.com (serving Utah and Southern Idaho). MLS Aligned offers Aligned Showings and an API-driven data distribution. The organization also partners with its members on product offerings and services to better serve their more than 150,000 real estate professionals.

