Ainos, Inc.: Ainos Issues Mid-Year Business Update Letter to Shareholders

Dear Shareholders,

As we reach the midpoint of 2023, I am delighted to share an update on Ainos' recent developments and our plans for the future. Building on our successful sales of COVID-19 test kits, we are now developing new products that will drive our evolution as a multi-product healthcare company. We are especially excited about our two near-term products, VELDONA® Pet and Ainos Flora, which will help us commercialize our research and development efforts.

Catalyzing Revenue Growth

As part of our long-term strategy to diversify our product portfolio and enter new markets, we recently launched our VELDONA® Pet cytoprotein health supplements in Taiwan. We introduced a total of five VELDONA® Pet products that address a variety of health issues for pets. In addition to our VELDONA® Pet Cytoprotein designed to support skin and gum health, we have announced several new additions to the VELDONA® Pet product line over the past few weeks. These include VELDONA® Pet Lohas, designed to support pets' emotional health; VELDONA® Pet Soothing, formulated to relieve discomfort caused by allergies; VELDONA® Pet Shiny, developed to support pets' eye health; and VELDONA® Pet Slim, developed to help weight-related health issues.

Our mission for VELDONA® Pet is to maintain immunity for millions of pets. We aim to release our VELDONA® Pet products in new markets in the coming months. This will create greater opportunities to establish ourselves as a player in the growing global pet health market. We are targeting VELDONA® Pet product revenues to reach approximately US$20 million in 2024.

Advancing Our Pipeline to Shape Our Future

We expect our AI Nose technology to be a core growth engine representing the culmination of over 10 years of research and development in digital nose sensing, telehealth, and point-of-care testing (POCT). Integrating AI with digital nose sensors, our AI Nose uses an array of digital nose sensors to detect volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and our AI digitally profiles the VOCs for health testing. VOCs are naturally released by the human body and they often correlate with the presence of specific certain medical conditions.

We are currently developing a series of non-invasive VOC point-of-care testing devices to deliver rapid, convenient, and simple testing solutions that can be used in a range of scenarios. Our flagship VOC POCT device is Ainos Flora, which is currently undergoing clinical trials in four major medical centers in Taiwan. Women who use Ainos Flora will be able to quickly detect bacteria, fungi, and certain sexually transmitted infections from the comfort of their own homes. We expect to complete our clinical research validation by the end of this year, and by then we should be well-positioned to capitalize on the STI testing market.

Having successfully launched our line of VELDONA® Pet products, we are also devoted to developing opportunities for VELDONA® for use in humans. We continue to explore out-licensing opportunities for drug candidates for six disease areas: Sjögren's Syndrome, aphthous stomatitis, chemotherapy-induced stomatitis, influenza, common cold, and oral warts in HIV-seropositive patients. Our ultimate goal is to expedite the progress of these candidates to next phase trials and eventual commercialization.

Strategic Investment

During the first quarter of the year, we received a strategic investment in the form of two convertible note purchase agreements in a principal amount of US$3 million, with a conversion price of US$1.50 per share. Going forward, we will continue to judiciously engage in strategic fundraising to bolster our financial position and drive our future development.

Capital-Efficient Business Model Creates Value

Our base in Taiwan allows us to optimize our cost structure while leveraging high-quality human capital, advanced R&D capabilities, high-tech manufacturing, and a world-class healthcare system. By harnessing our cost advantages, we create value for our shareholders, ensure the retention of our team members through economic cycles, and build the foundations for our business expansion.

Our People are Our Competitive Advantage

At Ainos, we firmly believe that our employees are the cornerstone of our success. As such, we were delighted to welcome Ms. Meng-Lin (Amanda) Sung onboard as our new CFO in May. Ms. Sung brings a wealth of expertise garnered from her extensive experience with major international accounting firms, making her an invaluable addition to our management team.

Advancing Our Business

Thus far, our portfolio of diversified technologies and resilient business model have laid a strong foundation for us to enter a new chapter of growth. Thanks to the constant dedication and unwavering commitment of our team, we are now well-positioned to enter new markets, grow our revenue streams, and deliver long-term value for our shareholders. I am proud to provide this summary of our accomplishments to date, and I am confident we will have more exciting news to share at the end of 2023.

Sincerely,

Chun-Hsien (Eddy) Tsai

Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ainos, Inc. is a diversified healthcare company engaged in developing innovative medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for a broad range of disease indications. In addition to its proprietary therapeutics using low-dose non-injectable interferon, Ainos has also expanded its product portfolio to include Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) and COVID-19 POCTs. Powered by its AI Nose platform, the lead POCT candidate, Ainos Flora, is a telehealth-friendly POCT for women's health and certain common STIs.

