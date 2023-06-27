Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of ChromoGenics AB

With effect from June 28, 2023, the unit rights in ChromoGenics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 07, 2023. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: CHRO UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020357655 Order book ID: 296935 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 28, 2023, the paid subscription units in ChromoGenics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: CHRO BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020357663 Order book ID: 296936 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB