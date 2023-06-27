Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.06.2023
WKN: A2QA53 | ISIN: SE0014730719 | Ticker-Symbol: 384A
München
27.06.23
08:10 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
27.06.2023 | 14:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of ChromoGenics AB

With effect from June 28, 2023, the unit rights in ChromoGenics AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including July 07, 2023. 


Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   CHRO UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020357655              
Order book ID:  296935                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from June 28, 2023, the paid subscription units in ChromoGenics AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   CHRO BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020357663              
Order book ID:  296936                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
