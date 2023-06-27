Pizza Inn Broadens Global Footprint and Accelerates New Phase of Expansion by Opening First Franchise Restaurant in New Zealand

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Pizza Inn, America's Hometown Pizza Buffet, and Principal Master Licensee and Development Partner Ginny Singh have opened the first New Zealand Pizza Inn. The renowned restaurant chain features signature pizzas, pastas, wings, salads, and desserts for delivery and carryout. Director of GJ Restaurants Ltd, Singh, plans to build a total of ten Pizza Inn restaurants in Auckland within the next three years and is specifically targeting expansion in Manukau, Henderson, and Albany.

Announcing the ten-location franchise agreement last July, Pizza Inn's entry into the New Zealand market further demonstrates the company's commitment to growing the brand by offering its time-tested buffet-style restaurant model to franchise investors around the world. During the past two years, the brand has introduced a new prototype and imagery, reported twelve consistent quarters of profitability, announced positive net growth of buffet units, experienced consistent sales increases, and garnered the attention of franchisees around the world.

"We've always focused on value, convenience, and really great food. However, I think people underestimated the resiliency, popularity, and emotional appeal of our Pizza Inn brand," says RAVE Restaurant Group's (NASDAQ:RAVE) President and CEO, Brandon Solano. "Our restaurants have been called 'Hometown Pizza' for more than sixty years. That's because we know how to consistently deliver a memorable dining experience. No matter where you are in the world, you can appreciate a place to gather with friends and family to enjoy delicious, high-quality food and feel like you're at home - without having to do the dishes. I know Ginny and our other international franchisees are committed to providing that same amazing, family-focused pizza experience in each of their hometowns."

Singh has fourteen years of solid hospitality experience, has been an integral part of global quick service brands, and has owned an Italian restaurant and pizzeria, Takapuna's Al Forno, for the past four years.

Stated Singh, "We believe that everyone loves a great pizza, and we're committed to delivering just that to pizza lovers all over New Zealand through Pizza Inn's commitment to quality. Pizza Inn is an iconic American brand that aligns with our passion to create high-quality pizza using the fresh, house-made dough and freshest, locally sourced ingredients and that's exactly what we will provide." He adds, "Everyone at Pizza Inn shares my dedication to flawless operations, a fervor to provide outstanding products, and passion for bringing people together. Eventually, I can see at least thirty Pizza Inn locations serving New Zealand."

In addition to serving Pizza Inn classics like Pepperoni Max, Bacon Cheeseburger and Taco Pizzas, the restaurant will feature local favorites such as Chipotle Chicken, Beef Fajita, Chicken Royal, Tandoori Chicken, and Shrimp Max. The Mount Wellington restaurant employs fifteen Aucklanders and is open 11:00 am to 10:00 pm, Monday to Sunday.

Internationally, Pizza Inn operates restaurants in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, and Honduras.

For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com. Franchising information can be found at pizzainn.com/franchise.

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] has inspired restaurant innovation and countless customer smiles with its trailblazing pizza concepts. The Company owns, franchises, licenses and supplies Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. The Pizza Inn experience is unlike your typical buffet. Since 1958, Pizza Inn's house-made dough, house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce combined with friendly service solidified the brand to become America's favorite hometown pizza place. This, in addition to its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of Pizza Inn restaurants. In 2011, RAVE introduced Pie Five Pizza, pioneering a fast-casual pizza brand that transformed the classic pizzeria into a concept offering personalization, sophisticated ingredients and speed. Pie Five's craft pizzas are baked fresh daily and feature house-made ingredients, creative recipes and craveable crust creations. For more information, visit www.raverg.com, and follow on Instagram @pizzainnofficial and @piefivepizza.

About Pizza Inn

Since 1958, Pizza Inn's popular pizza buffet and friendly service have solidified the brand as America's hometown pizza place. Unlike your typical buffet, Pizza Inn built a reputation for using house-made dough, house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce. This, combined with its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of its restaurants that feature signature pan pizzas, chocolate chip 'pizzerts,' pasta dishes, salads and innovative creations that reflect today's customer cravings. The brand continues to thrive with new menu innovations, including its popular NYXL pizza. Follow Pizza Inn on Instagram @pizzainn and to learn more about franchising opportunities visit www.pizzainn.com/franchise.

