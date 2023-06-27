Company completes first diagnostics project, demonstrating benefits of BFS for diagnostic testing

Woodstock, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2023) - Woodstock Sterile Solutions, a leading blow-fill-seal (BFS) contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has expanded its advanced aseptic BFS services to the diagnostics market, having recently completed its first project for a customer in the diagnostics space. Leveraging its expertise in manufacturing and packaging, Woodstock has demonstrated that BFS can provide a reliable and efficient solution for healthcare companies in the diagnostics industry.

Diagnostic tests have long been conducted outside medical facilities for various purposes, such as pregnancy tests and blood glucose monitoring kits; however, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased demand for home diagnostic kits. Woodstock recognized the challenges associated with moving testing out of controlled environments and realized the potential of BFS packaging to ensure accurate and reliable results for consumers.

"Woodstock has developed expertise in the manufacturing of ampules and vials using BFS technology over the years. Our fill-finish capabilities are in line with the requirements of the diagnostic market, and thanks to our manufacturing flexibility, we can modify our capabilities downstream to provide finishing solutions in a variety of configurations, such as ampules in singles or in a card of multiple ampules," says Natasha Hults, Vice President and General Manager.

Woodstock's BFS packaging helps to minimize the risk of human contamination, allows for precise filling, and can be easily customized to meet specific needs for the diagnostic market. Additionally, precise filling and customization options enable healthcare providers to control the fill volume accurately, ensuring the correct dose for patients. By investing in state-of-the-art equipment and production processes, Woodstock ensures quality while increasing cost-effectiveness and profitability for manufacturers.

For its first project, Woodstock Sterile Solutions used its BFS packaging to hermetically seal the ampules included in at-home COVID tests. The company needed to meet expedited timelines and manage different quality requirements compared to the respiratory and ophthalmic markets they typically serve with BFS. Working closely with the customer, Woodstock adapted its manufacturing process, delivering the finished product in five months, compared to the standard 9-to-12-month turnaround needed for the respiratory and ophthalmic markets. The expedited timeline demonstrates Woodstock's ability to align its capabilities with the specific needs of its customers.

Woodstock is now actively exploring modifications to its manufacturing facility to accommodate the increased demand and is dedicated to providing exceptional BFS solutions to healthcare companies in the diagnostics market.

About Woodstock Sterile Solutions

For more than 50 years, Woodstock Sterile Solutions has been recognized as a leading Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO). We develop and supply BFS products for pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, providing best-in-class sterile development manufacturing solutions across a broad - and growing - range of applications, including diagnostic, respiratory, ophthalmic, topical, otic, and oral. As a highly focused organization, our expertise and commitment to innovation allow us to reduce development times and efficiently support our customers' ability to deliver products to market. At Woodstock Sterile Solutions, we see a patient, family member or friend in every product we make, and our goal is to be the best development and commercial partner in the industry, delivering life-enhancing molecules from the benchtop to the patient.

