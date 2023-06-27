Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2023) - The BC Bud Corporation (CSE: BCBC) (OTCQB: BCBCF) ("The BC Bud Co" or the "Company"), a house of high-quality cannabis brands based out of British Columbia, Canada, is pleased to announce a partnership with TobaRolling - Manitoba's leading distributor of cannabis products, supplying every store in the province. TobaRolling will assist The BC Bud Co with information, sales support and will maximize product distribution efficiency by providing a more personal touch and efficient delivery times.

"The BC Bud Co's products, values and team align very well with TobaRolling, and we are thrilled to welcome them into our distribution family," said Jesse Lavoie, CEO of TobaRolling Inc. "Over the past year of aggressive growth since our inception, TobaRolling now packages, distributes and acts as the sales force for over 25 brands in Manitoba, with a presence in every Manitoban dispensary. The TobaRolling Team is beyond excited to share The BC Bud Co story and products with all of our incredible dispensary partners."

"We are excited to continue to bring current and new products to the Manitoba cannabis market through an efficient, personable distribution group like TobaRolling to help The BC Bud Co continue developing our brands through products consumers want across Canada," said President Josh Taylor.

The distribution throughout the province will include products in the dried flower, pre roll, concentrates, edibles and vape categories.

About The BC Bud Co

The B.C. Bud Co. is a house of brands created by industry professionals who are passionate about the user experience.

Investor Relations

Phone: 1-(778)-656-0377

Email: invest@thebcbc.com

Web: www.thebcbc.com

