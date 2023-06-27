Applied Systems: NFP UK Brokers 'Go Live' on Applied Epic

All NFP's North American and UK broker management operations are now on a single global view

Brighton, UK., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced that three NFP UK brokers, NFP Commercial Solutions (formerly Linkfield Corporate Solutions), ER Shaw and KGJ Insurance Services Group, all went live onto the Applied Epic broker management system. US-owned NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, which entered the UK market in 2016, intends to partner its remaining three UK broker operations with Applied Systems later this year.

NFP will benefit from having all its North American and UK operations on Applied Epic, as well as a single view of its business, customers, and standardised workflows worldwide.

The move enables NFP to continue driving increased productivity and profitability, whilst also supporting the onboarding of future acquisitions. It also helps align NFP's European operations with its wider business in the US and Canada, which already uses Epic and has more than 2,600 users.

Applied Epic now serves as the foundation of NFP's digital broking operations strategy worldwide.

"This transition onto the same modern, cloud-based platform will provide consistency and scale, plus ensure we continue to deliver the high-quality customer service our clients expect and a seamless digital experience across multiple channels," commented JP Allcock, managing director, NFP Europe. "The system's enhanced data functionality and API-friendliness support the development of valuable customer insight, helping us cement our strong relationships with carriers."

Applied Epic is a foundational management platform and insurer connectivity solution that is hosted in the cloud. The flexible, open platform can integrate with both Applied and third-party technologies. The solution enables brokers to eliminate re-work and create higher-value business transactions, delivering superior customer experiences throughout the entire policy lifecycle. Brokers using Applied Epic operate more efficiently, better leverage insurer relationships, improve customer service and accelerate growth and profitability across all lines of business.

"This milestone is significant for our global partnership with NFP and the momentum of our business in the European market," said Dave Chapman, chief revenue officer at Applied Systems Europe. "NFP has been a long-standing partner of Applied in the US, so it's exciting to have the global broker now on the same system, opening up a host of future potential for both customer and carrier insights and growth."

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About NFP

NFPis a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 7,400 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).