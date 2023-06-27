Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.06.2023
NuGen Medical: Kommt jetzt die News-Lawine?
ACCESSWIRE
27.06.2023 | 15:14
109 Leser
M·A·C Cosmetics: MAC Cosmetics Honors Juneteenth Through Expanded Partnerships With Race Forward and Broadway League

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / M·A·C Cosmetics:

M·A·C Cosmetics, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, Press release picture

As part of its longstanding commitment to racial equity, M·A·C Cosmetics honored Juneteenth by announcing that it is extending its partnership with Race Forward through a $100,000 USD donation from M·A·C VIVA GLAM. The donation will support Race Forward's mission of advancing racial justice in policies, institutions and culture across the United States.

For the third consecutive year, M·A·C also sponsored and provided backstage artistry support for Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth - a free outdoor concert hosted by the Broadway League celebrating Black Broadway performers. Join M·A·C backstage for a behind the scenes look at the event.

M·A·C's commitment to racial equity extends beyond Juneteenth. The brand remains committed to creating a more equitable workplace and recently marked the fifth year of our partnership with Howard University's 21st Century Advantage Program (21 CAP). Through internal groups like The M·A·C Movement, employees are coming together to share their voices and collectively affect change within the organization. M·A·C also continues to prioritize making its products accessible to all skin tones and ensuring diverse representation across our campaigns both in front of and behind the camera.

READ MORE ABOUT M·A·C'S COMMITMENTS TO RACIAL EQUITY

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from M·A·C Cosmetics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: M·A·C Cosmetics
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mac-cosmetics
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: M·A·C Cosmetics

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763889/MAC-Cosmetics-Honors-Juneteenth-Through-Expanded-Partnerships-With-Race-Forward-and-Broadway-League

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
