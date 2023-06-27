Array Insights Launches a Data Federation Platform To Help Advance Collaborative Health Research

Formerly known as Secure AI Labs (SAIL), the company helps patient-focused organizations accelerate their research goals with technology that puts patient privacy first.

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Clinical breakthroughs are fueled by patient data. The medical community needs ways to connect researchers to valuable patient data sets - without engaging with data brokers that might make patient data available to third parties for profit. In other words, they need cures without compromise.

Array Insights , the company formerly known as Secure AI Labs (SAIL), has launched its next-generation data federation platform that helps patient-focused organizations gather, manage and permission their patient data for more representative, secure and collaborative healthcare research. This set of solutions allows patient-focused organizations and non-profit health organizations to safely grant researchers access to previously siloed datasets from hospitals and other institutions - and ultimately, accelerate their research goals with technology that puts patient privacy first.

"Our new name - Array Insights - is really reflective of the larger vision of our company," says Anne Kim , Co-founder, and CEO of Array Insights. "When patient-focused organizations tap into our clinical data federation platform, they're able to access an array of data sets that had previously been inaccessible. Researchers are able to glean tremendous insights from this data, in a way that puts privacy first for patients, hospitals and everyone involved."

As an agnostic software and service provider, Array Insights uses a pioneering form of patient-centric AI technology - machine learning and analytics on federated data - to ensure that patient data stays contained, and all data uses are loggable and auditable by the patient-focused organization. Clinical researchers can run queries on patient data sets, and Array Insights' technology ensures that this data can't be copied and pasted, emailed, forwarded, downloaded or end up on unauthorized servers. This is a stark contrast to data brokers, who often sell de-identified patient data - which can often be easily re-identified - to third parties for profit.

Next-generation PAGs and non-profits, such as the Kidney Cancer Association (KCA), Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) and Fatty Liver Foundation (FLF), are already working with Array Insights to set up clinical data federations.

"Anne and the Array Insights team are at the forefront of establishing a true privacy first economy for patient data"" said Mohamed Nanabhay, Managing Partner at Mozilla Ventures . "Array's patient-centric technology could help enable a future where patient-focused organizations are the stewards of patient data. Patients will be able to use their data to contribute to groundbreaking research while maintaining confidence in its privacy and security."

The new brand name comes after the company raised $4.7 million in Seed funding in late 2022. The round was led by Asset Management Ventures, with additional investment from Mozilla Ventures, Future Labs, and York IE - and brought SAIL's fundraising total to $9 million.

Array Insights also welcomed Kanchana Padmanabhan , Ph.D. as its new Vice President of Engineering. Dr. Padmanabhan is deeply experienced in productizing machine learning solutions and now leads Array Insights' engineering team as it refines the strategy and implementation of its clinical data platform.

To learn more about implementing a clinical data federation that empowers disease-ending insights, visit arrayinsights.com.

ABOUT ARRAY INSIGHTS

