ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc.: ADM Tronics Prepares for Launch of Vet-Sonotron Novel Pain Treatment for Veterinary Market

NORTHVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB:ADMT) is preparing for the upcoming commercial introduction of its Vet-Sonotron®, non-invasive pain treatment device for the veterinary market with marketing and distribution agreements and the launch of a new website - www.vet-sonotron.com.

As previously announced, ADMT released evaluation units of the Vet-Sonotron for the animal therapy markets. Users reported very favorable results in treating musculoskeletal conditions in small animals and horses. Based on the successful evaluations ADMT finalized the design and began preparations for commercial production. This was delayed due to supply chain disruptions for electronic components. ADMT overcame this by redesigning sections of the Vet-Sonotron and is now preparing for the first production run.

In anticipation of the coming availability of the commercial version of the Vet-Sonotron, ADMT has taken steps for marketing and sales, and has launched a new website which allows those interested in purchasing the Vet-Sonotron to sign up for the advance notice list.

Large numbers of dogs require treatment to reduce pain from injuries or illnesses such as osteoarthritis. According to The American College of Veterinary Surgeons, osteoarthritis (OA) is common in dogs, affecting approximately one quarter of the population. It is a chronic joint disease characterized by loss of joint cartilage, thickening of the joint capsule and new bone formation around the joint ultimately leading to pain and limb dysfunction.

The Vet-Sonotron is an electronic veterinary therapy device for treatment of musculoskeletal pain and inflammation associated with degenerative conditions and injuries in small animals - dogs and cats - and large animals, primarily equine such as thoroughbred, standardbred, hunters and jumpers, dressage, etc.

The Vet-Sonotron has demonstrated remarkable results for treating pain and inflammation from osteoarthritis and injuries as well as other musculoskeletal pain conditions.

The Vet-Sonotron produces pulsed-radio-frequency-therapy ("PRFT"). The PRFT output is emitted through a hand-held applicator applied non-invasively to the treatment area. Vet-Sonotron creates a microprocessor-controlled 15-second output of the PRFT discharge - termed a "Treatment Unit" or "TU". The number of TUs administered depends on the size and density of the treatment area with a typical treatment lasting only minutes. Depending on the severity of the condition treated, multiple treatment sessions are administered to achieve optimum results.

"We invite those interested in being the first to hear about the availability of Vet-Sonotron to sign up at our new website,' stated Andre' DiMino, ADMT President. "Based on the very positive results with the evaluation units, we believe the Vet-Sonotron will have a significant positive impact on the treatment of pets and horses."

ADMT is developing a medical version of the Sonotron for use on humans where the need for effective pain treatment without the use of drugs or opioids is very large and unmet. The company plans on pursuing a 510(k) submission to the FDA in 2024. As widely reported, an effective, non-drug pain therapy is crucial to address the growing concerns of opioid addiction and minimize potential side effects associated with long-term pharmaceutical use, while providing safe options for managing pain and improving quality of life.

The Vet-Sonotron is one of a number of proprietary electronic therapy devices under development by ADMT. In addition to development of its own proprietary technologies, ADMT provides design, engineering, regulatory and contract manufacturing services for medical and veterinary technologies to customers at its FDA-registered medical device manufacturing facility in Northvale, NJ.

About ADMT

ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. Its core competency is its ability to conceptualize a technology, bring it through development, into manufacturing and commercialization, all in-house. ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Medical Devices; Medical Device Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; and Eco-Friendly, Water-Based Formulations. The Company's headquarters, laboratories, FDA-Registered medical device and manufacturing operations are in Northvale, NJ. ADMT's multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure for research, development and commercialization of diversified technologies.

ADMT welcomes inquiries for its electronics and medical device services at www.admtronics.com.

To get ADMT email updates, complete form at https://admtronics.com/investor-relations/

Sonotron® - a registered trademark of ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc.

For more information - Investor Relations:

Howard Isaacs 562-987-4939 HISAACS@EARTHLINK.NET

Richard Cavalli 303-956-1777 RICHARDACAVALLI@GMAIL.COM

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are "forward looking" statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements regarding future revenue growth and performance. Although ADMT believes the expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that its expectations will be realized. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could contribute to such differences include those described from time to time in ADMT's SEC filings, news releases and other communications. The Company assumes no obligation to update information contained in this news release.

SOURCE: ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/763765/ADM-Tronics-Prepares-for-Launch-of-Vet-SonotronR-Novel-Pain-Treatment-for-Veterinary-Market