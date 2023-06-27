Anzeige
27.06.2023
WKN: A143DP | ISIN: FR0004125920
Tradegate
27.06.23
16:35 Uhr
52,80 Euro
+0,40
+0,76 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,8552,9016:54
52,8552,9016:52
Dow Jones News
27.06.2023 | 15:58
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Asset Management: Mergers on Amundi Funds

DJ Amundi Asset Management: Mergers on Amundi Funds 

Amundi Asset Management (INDW; UTIW; NRGW) 
Amundi Asset Management: Mergers on Amundi Funds 
27-Jun-2023 / 15:25 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 28/06/2023

-- Overview - Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 28/06/2023. - The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. - Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. - Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. - Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information. 

Receiving ETFs 
                                                 First 
                                                 Trading day Primary 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME    Index        TER  ETF Symbol Trading Stock  of the    Market 
                                  CCY    Currency Exchange Receiving  Halt on 
                                                 ETF (at   TD 
                                                 Open) 
 
             Amundi S&P   S&P Developed 
             Global     Ex-Korea LargeMidCap                         28/06/ 
IE000LTA2082 Physical  Industrials  Sustainability    0,18% EUR No new listings            2023 
             ESG UCITS ETF Enhanced Industrials 
             - Acc     Index (USD) 
 
 
             Amundi S&P   S&P Developed 
             Global     Ex-Korea LargeMidCap                         28/06/ 
IE000PMX0MW6 Physical  Utilities ESG Sustainability    0,18% EUR No new listings            2023 
             UCITS ETF -  Enhanced Utilities 
             Acc      Index (USD) 
 
 
 
             Amundi S&P   S&P Developed 
             Global Energy Ex-Korea LargeMidCap                         28/06/ 
IE000J0LN0R5 Physical  Carbon Reduced Sustainability    0,18% EUR No new listings            2023 
             UCITS ETF -  Enhanced Energy 
             Acc      Index (USD) 
 
 
Absorbed ETFs 
                                               Last Trading  Primary 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME     Index    TER  ETF Symbol Trading Stock   day of the   Market 
                                CCY    Currency Exchanges Absorbed ETF  Halt on TD 
                                               (at Close) 
             Lyxor MSCI World MSCI Daily               London 
LU0533033402 Synthetic  Industrials TR  TR World Net    EUR INDW  USD   Stock   27/06/2023 
             UCITS ETF - Acc  Industrial       LN       Exchange         From 23/06 
             (EUR)       USD                               until 
                             0,30%                        being 
             Lyxor MSCI World MSCI Daily                            absorbed 
LU0533033584 Synthetic  Industrials TR  TR World Net    USD -------------------------------- 
             UCITS ETF - Acc  Industrial 
             (USD)       USD 
             Lyxor MSCI World MSCI Daily 
LU0533034558 Synthetic  Utilities TR   TR World Net    EUR -------------------------- 
             UCITS ETF - Acc  Materials                            From 23/06 
             (EUR)       USD                               until 
                             0,30%                        being 
             Lyxor MSCI World MSCI Daily               London          absorbed 
LU0533034632 Synthetic  Utilities TR   TR World Net    USD UTIW  USD   Stock   27/06/2023 
             UCITS ETF - Acc  Materials       LN       Exchange 
             (USD)       USD 
             Lyxor MSCI World MSCI World 
LU0533032420 Synthetic  Energy TR UCITS  Energy       EUR -------------------------- 
             ETF - Acc (EUR)  Sector Net 
                      TR USD                              From 23/06 
                             0,30%                        until 
                      MSCI World     USD                      being 
             Lyxor MSCI World Energy         NRGW      London          absorbed 
LU0533032776 Synthetic  Energy TR UCITS  Sector Net       LN   USD   Stock   27/06/2023 
             ETF - Acc (USD)  TR USD       USD         Exchange

- Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 27/06/2023 at close.

- Effective 28/06/2023 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

- Timetable of the merger: 

Event                           Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 27/06/2023 
Merger based on the NAV of                 27/06/2023 
Merger Effective Date                   28/06/2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU0533033402, LU0533033584, LU0533034558, LU0533034632, LU0533032420, LU0533032776 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     INDW; UTIW; NRGW 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 253836 
EQS News ID:  1666879 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1666879&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2023 09:25 ET (13:25 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
