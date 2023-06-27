DJ Amundi Asset Management: Mergers on Amundi Funds

Amundi Asset Management (INDW; UTIW; NRGW) Amundi Asset Management: Mergers on Amundi Funds 27-Jun-2023 / 15:25 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 28/06/2023

-- Overview - Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 28/06/2023. - The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. - Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. - Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. - Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information.

Receiving ETFs First Trading day Primary ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER ETF Symbol Trading Stock of the Market CCY Currency Exchange Receiving Halt on ETF (at TD Open) Amundi S&P S&P Developed Global Ex-Korea LargeMidCap 28/06/ IE000LTA2082 Physical Industrials Sustainability 0,18% EUR No new listings 2023 ESG UCITS ETF Enhanced Industrials - Acc Index (USD) Amundi S&P S&P Developed Global Ex-Korea LargeMidCap 28/06/ IE000PMX0MW6 Physical Utilities ESG Sustainability 0,18% EUR No new listings 2023 UCITS ETF - Enhanced Utilities Acc Index (USD) Amundi S&P S&P Developed Global Energy Ex-Korea LargeMidCap 28/06/ IE000J0LN0R5 Physical Carbon Reduced Sustainability 0,18% EUR No new listings 2023 UCITS ETF - Enhanced Energy Acc Index (USD) Absorbed ETFs Last Trading Primary ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER ETF Symbol Trading Stock day of the Market CCY Currency Exchanges Absorbed ETF Halt on TD (at Close) Lyxor MSCI World MSCI Daily London LU0533033402 Synthetic Industrials TR TR World Net EUR INDW USD Stock 27/06/2023 UCITS ETF - Acc Industrial LN Exchange From 23/06 (EUR) USD until 0,30% being Lyxor MSCI World MSCI Daily absorbed LU0533033584 Synthetic Industrials TR TR World Net USD -------------------------------- UCITS ETF - Acc Industrial (USD) USD Lyxor MSCI World MSCI Daily LU0533034558 Synthetic Utilities TR TR World Net EUR -------------------------- UCITS ETF - Acc Materials From 23/06 (EUR) USD until 0,30% being Lyxor MSCI World MSCI Daily London absorbed LU0533034632 Synthetic Utilities TR TR World Net USD UTIW USD Stock 27/06/2023 UCITS ETF - Acc Materials LN Exchange (USD) USD Lyxor MSCI World MSCI World LU0533032420 Synthetic Energy TR UCITS Energy EUR -------------------------- ETF - Acc (EUR) Sector Net TR USD From 23/06 0,30% until MSCI World USD being Lyxor MSCI World Energy NRGW London absorbed LU0533032776 Synthetic Energy TR UCITS Sector Net LN USD Stock 27/06/2023 ETF - Acc (USD) TR USD USD Exchange

- Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 27/06/2023 at close.

- Effective 28/06/2023 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

- Timetable of the merger:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 27/06/2023 Merger based on the NAV of 27/06/2023 Merger Effective Date 28/06/2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU0533033402, LU0533033584, LU0533034558, LU0533034632, LU0533032420, LU0533032776 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: INDW; UTIW; NRGW LEI Code: DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 Sequence No.: 253836 EQS News ID: 1666879 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1666879&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2023 09:25 ET (13:25 GMT)