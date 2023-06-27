Luvu Brands, Inc.: LUVU Brands Announces Increased Distribution of Jaxx Brand Into Retail Stores

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Luvu Brands is pleased to announce that during Q4, the Jaxx brand entered into a deal to manufacture a variety of bean bag seating styles for a regional retail furniture chain with over 120 locations. The opening order is being manufactured and shipped now and the retail roll out to all store locations begins over the course of the next month.

Jordan Friedman, company's Sales Director, commented: "We are really excited to see what will happen with our best-selling Jaxx products in retail. We know that our kids bean bags, plush faux-fur, and oversize bean bag categories convert incredibly well online. But with the added benefit of customers being able to feel the comfort level and luxurious fabrics in person, we can only imagine that sales will convert at an even higher level and accelerate Jaxx's growth for years to come. The Jaxx product offering has grown over the years to an incredibly diverse mix of comfort products and innovative designs, and we are at a landmark moment to reach more customers than ever before. This is a fantastic start and a great opening order. We are hoping to expand this relationship and look forward to what we will see in advance of the upcoming holiday season."

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands through the Company's websites, online mass merchants, and specialty retail stores worldwide. Our brands include Liberator®, an iconic product category for enhancing sensuality and intimacy; Avana®, inclined bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain; and Jaxx®, a diverse range of casual fashion daybeds, sofas, and beanbags. As a sustainability-focused Company we use repurposed polyurethane foam and fabrics wherever possible and vacuum compress all our foam-based products to reduce our carbon footprint. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the Company occupies a 140,000 square foot vertically-integrated manufacturing facility and employs over 200 people. The Company brand sites include: www.liberator.com, www.jaxxliving.com, www.avanacomfort.com, plus other global e-commerce sites. For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit www.luvubrands.com.

