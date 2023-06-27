C15 Solutions Inc.: C15 Solutions and AlphaRoot Join Forces to Bring Innovative Technology and Insurance Solutions to Cannabis Operators

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / C15 Solutions Inc. ("C15") and AlphaRoot have formed an innovative partnership that enables cannabis operators to access competitive insurance premiums while gaining a comprehensive review of their insurance and quality programs.

C15 offers an electronic Quality Management System ('eQMS') platform designed to enhance quality and compliance while minimizing operating costs in the cannabis industry.

While AlphaRoot is more than an insurance broker, specializing in comprehensive risk management solutions tailored to its clients' needs. Both offerings align closely with the values of each company: risk mitigation and quality management. Just like C15, AlphaRoot is committed solely to serving the cannabis sector.

"We are extremely excited about this very natural partnership," said Sean Samuel, VP of Sales and Marketing at C15. "Proper compliance and risk management should have tangible benefits, and now C15 customers and the industry at large can benefit from superior risk ratings and better access to insurance at lower costs."

"When considering strategic partnerships, we look for alignment in culture, service, and expertise. Above all, we look for partnerships that will have a positive impact on our clients. The collaboration between AlphaRoot and C15 not only meets but exceeds all of our desired characteristics," said Hunter Baldwin, Commercial Cannabis Risk Advisor at AlphaRoot. "The combination of C15's innovative platform, AlphaRoot's insure-tech platform (app.alpharoot.com), and the comprehensive insurance and risk management services that we provide to clients create a natural synergy. This partnership is expected to enhance our clients' risk profiles as they continue to scale."

About C15 Solutions Inc.

C15 delivers a customized eQMS (Electronic Quality Management System) platform exclusively for the cannabis sector to enhance the quality, safety and consistency of cannabis products while lowering operating costs. The company is a leading tech partner to a global customer base of operators, cultivators, processors, manufacturers of cannabis products, and labs. C15 has a proven track record of isolating and reducing the cost of quality for its customers while strictly adhering to all industry jurisdictional regulations. Visit www.c15solutions.com.

About AlphaRoot Insurance

AlphaRoot is a full-service insurance brokerage and advisory firm that works exclusively with the cannabis, hemp, CBD, holistic medicine, and psychedelic industries. The company has clients across the entire supply chain, from new licensees to public operators, and extends out to ancillary and capital providers. The AlphaRoot team believes that in order to stay on the vanguard for their clients, an intense focus on the challenges their clients face is a necessity. Ultimately, the AlphaRoot goal is to become a trusted source for insurance and risk management strategy and implementation, fueling their clients' growth. Visit www.alpharoot.com.

For further information:

Sean Samuel, C15 Solutions Inc., VP Sales & Marketing, sean.samuel@c15solutions.com, 416-899-3406

Brooke Russell, Marigold Marketing & PR, brussell@marigoldpr.com, 905-510-3204

Hunter Baldwin, AlphaRoot Commercial Cannabis Risk Advisor, hunter@alpharoot.com, 813-765-7221

Contact Information:

Brooke Russell

Marigold Marketing & PR

brussell@marigoldpr.com

905-510-3204

SOURCE: C15 Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/763320/C15-Solutions-and-AlphaRoot-Join-Forces-to-Bring-Innovative-Technology-and-Insurance-Solutions-to-Cannabis-Operators