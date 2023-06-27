Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: Kommt jetzt die News-Lawine?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DVJZ | ISIN: US88642R1095 | Ticker-Symbol: TD9
Frankfurt
27.06.23
10:01 Uhr
42,320 Euro
-0,880
-2,04 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TIDEWATER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIDEWATER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,34043,60016:56
43,16043,72016:56
ACCESSWIRE
27.06.2023 | 16:02
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tidewater Sandals Expanding With Comfort Wedge and Slide Line

Tidewater Sandals has provided quality footwear for 20 years since creating its first pair of flip-flops. With this addition to its product line, Tidewater is expanding into even more comfortable territory. With superior arch support, heel cushioning, and an array of unique designs, you won't want summertime to end! Prepare to slide into style with Tidewater's Comfort Slides or wedge your way into comfort with Tidewater's Comfort Wedges!

WINSTON-SALEM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Tidewater Sandals is excited to announce the expansion of its flip-flop line to include two new styles of footbeds: Comfort Slides and Comfort Wedges. With superior arch and heel support, these footbeds are designed for all-day comfort and feature an array of colors and prints that will take a wardrobe from the beach to the boardwalk to the office in no time.

Tidewater Sandals Comfort Wedge

Tidewater Sandals Comfort Wedge
New Product from Tidewater Sandals - Comfort Wedges Newport Wedge

"Our customers have been asking for these for years, and we are thrilled to be able to provide them with these comfortable, stylish options," said CEO Micheal Smith. "Offering these new footbeds allow those who love our patterns but don't like 'that thing' between their toes, or the customer looking for something a bit dressier, to enjoy the Tidewater experience."

Like the popular Boardwalk flip-flop line, the Comfort Slides and Wedges are inspired by open waters, warm weather, and whimsy. With prints such as "Breezy Palms" and "Million Sand Dollars," customers will surely find one that speaks to them. In addition to 16 new Boardwalk patterns, the new collection will be available for preview for wholesale buyers at the Atlanta Gift and Home Show July 11-17, Building 2 Suite 1818 (with Darrah & Co), Trendz in August, and Surf Expo in September, with delivery beginning early 2024.

For more information about ordering the Comfort Slide and Wedge collections, please visit TidewaterWholesale.com, or email info@tidewatersandals.com.

Contact Information

Micheal Smith
CEO
micheal@tidewatersandals.com
3366880788

SOURCE: Tidewater Sandals

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763646/Tidewater-Sandals-Expanding-With-Comfort-Wedge-and-Slide-Line

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.