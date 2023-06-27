Tidewater Sandals Expanding With Comfort Wedge and Slide Line

Tidewater Sandals has provided quality footwear for 20 years since creating its first pair of flip-flops. With this addition to its product line, Tidewater is expanding into even more comfortable territory. With superior arch support, heel cushioning, and an array of unique designs, you won't want summertime to end! Prepare to slide into style with Tidewater's Comfort Slides or wedge your way into comfort with Tidewater's Comfort Wedges!

WINSTON-SALEM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Tidewater Sandals is excited to announce the expansion of its flip-flop line to include two new styles of footbeds: Comfort Slides and Comfort Wedges. With superior arch and heel support, these footbeds are designed for all-day comfort and feature an array of colors and prints that will take a wardrobe from the beach to the boardwalk to the office in no time.

Tidewater Sandals Comfort Wedge

New Product from Tidewater Sandals - Comfort Wedges Newport Wedge

"Our customers have been asking for these for years, and we are thrilled to be able to provide them with these comfortable, stylish options," said CEO Micheal Smith. "Offering these new footbeds allow those who love our patterns but don't like 'that thing' between their toes, or the customer looking for something a bit dressier, to enjoy the Tidewater experience."

Like the popular Boardwalk flip-flop line, the Comfort Slides and Wedges are inspired by open waters, warm weather, and whimsy. With prints such as "Breezy Palms" and "Million Sand Dollars," customers will surely find one that speaks to them. In addition to 16 new Boardwalk patterns, the new collection will be available for preview for wholesale buyers at the Atlanta Gift and Home Show July 11-17, Building 2 Suite 1818 (with Darrah & Co), Trendz in August, and Surf Expo in September, with delivery beginning early 2024.

For more information about ordering the Comfort Slide and Wedge collections, please visit TidewaterWholesale.com, or email info@tidewatersandals.com.

