Own A Piece of Colorado is offering multiple 35- to 40-acre parcels. Buyers can expect to begin purchasing land as early as July 2023.

Those who choose to buy land can find 35-acre parcels with a water well.

Saguache, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2023) - Located in the scenic San Luis Valley of Colorado, Own A Piece of Colorado (OAPOC) is launching a new initiative designed to improve the experience for prospective landowners wanting to buy land in rural Colorado. The Alamosa-based startup is serving the growing trend of Americans and international buyers from all socioeconomic backgrounds that are seeking to escape the hecticness of city living and live a more healthy lifestyle - while still attaining their financial goals of owning a home or investing in real estate.

That's why OAPOC's mission is to make it easy to understand how to buy land in rural Colorado by educating prospective buyers on the ins and outs of buying off-grid land. Their plan is to offer personalized consulting to ensure that the lot of land that prospective buyers are buying has the viability to be developed into a dream home or commercial business. OAPOC also pride themselves on being the local expert and physically being there.

"We like to certify that each lot that we sell is quality land and we know everything about it, including easements, road access, distance to electricity poles, water rights, etc.," said Angie Geis, Field Operations Manager for OAPOC.

Another part of the initiative is bringing the natural beauty of the San Luis Valley to the world. The land parcels sit right on the cusp of Mt. Blanca, with a direct view of the Great San Dunes National Park. The development possibilities are virtually endless with the help of OAPOC's all-inclusive consulting services that deliver a full end-to-end project plan for any development. OAPOC will also include on-demand access with every lot sale to a variety of resources specially related to well-drilling, electricity, and road access to their clients. Most importantly, all of the lots that OAPOC is preparing to launch for sale in early July have close proximity to multiple national forests, national parks, waterfall attractions, skiing, and are only 3 hour drive from Denver or Albuquerque.

OAPOC is excited to partner with The Zalaquett Group, a real estate consultancy firm from Florida with over two decades of experience helping international and out-of-state clients buy land and develop it. William Zalaquett, Head of Strategy & Luxury Transactions, noted, "We always thought that Colorado will be in the same trend as Florida and Texas, following the latest migratory trends inside the United States." The Miami conglomerate who has been in operation for more than 20 years is excited to support this launch. OAPOC is excited to be able to leverage the skills, expertise, and resources that The Zalaquett Group has to offer to combine with their own local expertise of the area in which they have been researching for over two years.

Presently, Own A Piece of Colorado is offering multiple 35 to 40-acre parcels. Buyers can expect to begin purchasing land as soon as July 2023. OAPOC is also offering an exclusive offer for clients in Florida and the international markets. Reach out to Veronica at veronica@zalaquettgroup.com for updates and information on packages and offerings.

More information can be found here.

The Great Sand Dunes in San Luis Valley (Photo by Colin Lloyd)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/170670_e3793828c4f31b23_001full.jpg

Contact Info: Sarah Gilitwala

Tel: (732) 239- 3758

Email: sarah@zalaquettgroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170670