Pleuger Industries, the leading manufacturer of submersible underwater pumps and motors, today announces the appointment of Andreas Schulte as Chief Commercial Officer in a further push towards the renewable energy sector.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627329451/en/

Pleuger Industries Announces New Chief Commercial Officer Andreas Schulte in Push Towards Renewables (Photo: Business Wire)

Andreas will take on a leading role in growing and expanding the business and has extensive expertise in the pump industry. He has worked for several highly-regarded companies in the sector, including KSB, Sulzer, SPX and Andritz, where he applied his in-depth knowledge and experience across manufacturing and equipment.

During his time at KSB, Andreas gained extensive experience in international sales and successfully drove the company's expansion into new markets. At Sulzer, as Managing Director, he contributed significantly to the company's growth in the Middle East, demonstrating outstanding leadership qualities. Most recently, he was Managing Director and Head of the Pump Division at Andritz.

Andreas will join Pleuger, which specializes in flow control pumps, from the beginning of July and as CCO will take on a key role and be responsible for further developing and implementing global sales and commercial activities. His extensive experience, market knowledge, and strategic thinking will help achieve key business goals and deliver outstanding value to customers.

Anton Schneerson, CEO Pleuger Industries, said: "I am delighted to welcome Andreas Schulte to Pleuger. He will bring a wealth of experience from his many years in the industry at the world's largest pump companies. His arrival is aligned with our global renewable strategy to reinforce our position in the market, and will strengthen our push deeper into the renewable energy sector".

Michael Flacks, Chairman, CEO and Founder, Flacks Group, said: "Pleuger Industries continues to go from strength to strength. The product quality is among the highest in the industry, and we are excited to draw on Andreas' experience to export our expertise across Europe, to the US, Middle East and beyond".

About Pleuger

Pleuger is an international manufacturer and supplier of submersible motors, pumps, thrusters and plunger pumps and related services with headquarters in Miami, USA and a renowned manufacturing and Centre-of-Excellence based in Hamburg.

Renowned worldwide across the energy, mining, water, industrial processing and the oil gas industries for absolute reliability and outstanding longevity, our products are designed, engineered and manufactured to solve some of the toughest applications in the most challenging and harshest environments.

With over 90 years' experience we are experts in electric submersible motors and pumps for municipal water supplies, flood protection, mining, offshore wind farms and oil rigs.

With German engineering expertise, Pleuger meets the demands of customers worldwide for performance, durability, energy efficiency and total cost of ownership.

Pleuger is part of global investment company Flacks Group. Flacks Group's portfolio exceeds $3bn and over 7,000 employees, and specializes in the acquisition and operational turnaround of medium sized businesses in complex situations, where a rapid solution is of paramount importance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627329451/en/

Contacts:

press@pleugerindustries.com