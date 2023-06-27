Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 30.05 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size By Product (Instruments, Accessory And Disposable), By Type (IVF, AI-IUI), By Procedure (Fresh Donor, Fresh Non-Donor), By End-User (Fertility Clinic, Hospital), By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 15.17 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 30.05 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Poised for Remarkable Growth Driven by Technological Advancements

The global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market is set to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years, fueled by rapid technological advancements. With an increasing trend of delayed pregnancies among women due to factors such as economic pressure, career interests, and changes in relationships, the demand for ART procedures is on the rise. Furthermore, enhanced government investments in sex education programs have led to a surge in the use of contraception, particularly long-acting forms, resulting in a decline in birth rates among women in their twenties and a corresponding increase among those aged 30 to 44.

The age-related decline in fertility has created a need for repeated testing and reliance on assisted reproductive technologies, driving the growth of the ART market. Moreover, rising awareness campaigns focused on cost-effective procedures are expected to contribute to market expansion. Infertility has emerged as a prevalent global issue, affecting not only women but also one in every ten men. Factors such as increasing obesity rates, rising stress levels, and sedentary lifestyles have contributed to the rising infertility rates worldwide. Additionally, public awareness campaigns advocating affordable fertility treatments will play a significant role in driving market growth, especially in countries with a high prevalence of infertility.

The growing acceptance of same-sex marriages is anticipated to be a significant market driver for the global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market. As the social and legal recognition of same-sex marriages continues to increase, the utilization of fertility services and sperm donations among same-sex female couples has seen a notable rise. However, potential obstacles to market growth include the adverse effects of infertility treatments, the high cost of treatment, and the socio-ethical stigma associated with such procedures. Overcoming these challenges will be crucial for the sustained development of the market in the coming years.

To maintain a competitive edge in the market, these key players are expected to focus on financial statements, product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and key development strategies.

The infertility clinic sector has witnessed significant dominance in the market due to the rising prevalence of reproductive cases, unhealthy lifestyles, and an increase in the number of fertility clinics. This trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Europe is expected to display noteworthy growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of infertility and the growing demand for ART procedures. Active countries in Europe such as Spain, Denmark, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany are anticipated to be at the forefront of market expansion. Similarly, North America is poised for growth, with the acceptance of fertility services among patients in the United States contributing to the expansion of the ART market.

For further information, detailed market insights, and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market into Product, Type, Procedure, End-User, And Geography.

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, by Product

Instrument



Sperm Separation System





Cryosystem





Incubator





Imaging System





Ovum Aspiration Pump





Cabinet





Micromanipulator





Laser Systems





Others



Accessory & Disposable



Reagents & Media



Cryopreservation Media





Semen Processing Media





Ovum Processing Media





Embryo Culture Media

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, by Type

IVF



IVF With ICSI





IVF Without ICSI



AI-IUI



FER



Other

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, by Procedure

Fresh Donor



Fresh Non-Donor



Frozen Non-Donor



Frozen Donor



Embryo/Egg Banking

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, by End-User

Fertility Clinic



Hospital



Surgical Center



Clinical Research Institute

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa





Latin America

