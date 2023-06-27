Felix Technologies Inc.: Félix Pago and Mercado Pago México Join Forces to Transform Cross-Border Remittances for Latin American Families

Innovative partnership between Félix Pago and Mercado Pago México brings a seamless, secure, and cost-effective remittance solution to Latin families in the US.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Silicon Valley-based fintech startup Félix Pago is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Mercado Pago México, the leading financial services provider in Latin America. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the way Latin families in the US send money to their loved ones back home, offering a fast, secure, and affordable solution through a seamless WhatsApp-based remittance platform.

Felix Pago and Mercado Pago Partnership

Félix Pago and Mercado Pago México Join Forces to Transform Cross-Border Remittances for Latin American Families.

The partnership between Félix Pago and Mercado Pago México will empower Latin families to manage their finances more efficiently and cost-effectively, providing numerous benefits for both senders and receivers. With a simple WhatsApp conversation, users can send money instantly, with a low transfer fee of just $2.99.

Félix Pago Co-Founder Bernardo Garcia said, "Our remittance service on WhatsApp leverages the power of cryptocurrency to enable real-time transactions. We've made the process incredibly simple. People just open their WhatsApp, which is already in the hands of 70% of those sending money, and message us like they would anyone else. For recurring customers, the entire transaction takes about 40 seconds to complete, and the money is always delivered instantly."

As part of this partnership, recipients will gain access to Mercado Pago México's comprehensive financial ecosystem, which includes digital accounts with annual yields over 10%, debit cards, online payments, personal loans, and exclusive discounts. This inclusive financial environment will help Latin families improve their financial well-being and overall quality of life.

Manuel Godoy, co-founder and CEO at Felix Pago, explains, "Partnering with Mercado Pago will help us accelerate our mission to help Latinos in the US send money back home. The beneficiaries of remittances will be able to use the funds as they see fit leveraging Mercado Pago's platform. Our users will now have more options to provide care for their families."

To celebrate the launch of this partnership, Félix Pago is offering a special promotion of three free transfers to Mercado Pago accounts per user.

About Félix Pago

Félix Pago is a Silicon Valley-based fintech startup on a mission to simplify cross-border remittances for Latin American families. Its user-friendly service, accessible through WhatsApp, provides a fast, secure, and affordable way for users to send money to loved ones in other countries. Since its launch in 2022, Félix Pago has rapidly gained popularity among Latin American communities in the United States.

About Mercado Pago

Mercado Pago is the largest fintech company of Latin American origin in the region. Founded in 2003, it provides the most comprehensive ecosystem of financial solutions for companies, startups, or individuals who want to manage their money safely, easily, and conveniently, with a wide range of possibilities in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay. Currently, it processes more than 15 million transactions per day.

Contact Information

Manuel Godoy

CEO

info@felixpago.com

SOURCE: Felix Pago

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/763903/Flix-Pago-and-Mercado-Pago-Mxico-Join-Forces-to-Transform-Cross-Border-Remittances-for-Latin-American-Families