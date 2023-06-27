John Galt Solutions Delivers New Innovations to Drive Transparency, Accelerate Decision Speed and Optimize Complex Production Processes

Atlas Planning Platform's Latest Enhancements Bring Faster, More Intelligent Decisions to the End-to-End Supply Chain

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / John Galt Solutions, automating supply chain planning to empower business leaders to make better decisions faster, today announced the release of the latest enhancements to its the market-leading Atlas Planning Platform. The latest release further enables companies to connect, automate, and orchestrate data, decisions, and operations in the face of complex and ever-changing real-world challenges.

Today's competitive environment demands that global organizations plan and execute at the speed of the real-world while balancing business goals, service level guarantees and costs. The latest innovations to the Atlas Planning Platform deliver greater transparency and best-in class process speed across the supply chain to accelerate decision making.

"Our commitment to providing customers with the innovative technology they need to make decisions at the speed of the real-world is at the core of our development efforts," said Brian Begeman, R&D Leader at John Galt Solutions. "The latest enhancements to our Atlas Planning Platform further enable customers to accelerate data-driven decisions to navigate increased complexity, mitigate risks and realize the full potential of new opportunities."

Visualization and Transparency Capabilities in Scenario Planning

The Atlas Planning Platform's core capabilities include robust scenario planning that allows companies to mix-n-match any data construct, attribute, or characteristic into the design of the scenario. This enables planners to dial-in the best course of action and simulate various strategies. New capabilities allow users to easily visualize, manage, compare, and explore multiple scenario versions, paths, and branches to effortlessly understand the interconnections of various data elements across the scenario flow.

"Supply chain planners often have to model a complex mix of different factors, attributes, and parameters to understand the real-world impacts and assess trade-offs in the plan," continued Begeman. "Atlas simplifies these complex needs to deliver the flexibility and control needed to navigate today's hyper-connected environment with confidence and agility."

Optimization Innovations for Complex Processes

In this latest release, John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform introduces new optimization techniques to support highly complex production processes across discrete and process manufacturing by accounting for additional resource types, capacity models, and product usage scenarios.

"By further expanding our advanced optimization techniques, we continue to enhance the capabilities of Atlas to address the diverse needs of our customers," explained Matt Hoffman, Vice President of Product and Industry Solutions at John Galt Solutions. "This is a great example of how we help global manufacturers better utilize resources and create highly efficient production schedules that align with their unique requirements."

To further advance the Atlas Planning Platform, John Galt Solutions has made significant enhancements to deliver best-in class speed and performance enabling companies to maximize business objectives.

To learn more about the Atlas Planning Platform from John Galt Solutions, visit johngalt.com/atlas.

About John Galt Solutions

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce costs, and drive profitability. John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform provides a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Atlas Planning, a SaaS-based platform, transforms S&OP processes; demand, inventory, and replenishment; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Milwaukee Tool, Deschutes Brewery, Netgear, and American Red Cross to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit johngalt.com.

