Giyani Metals Corp.: Giyani Announces the Installation of Crystallization Unit and Corporate Update

TORONTO, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company"), developer of the K.Hill battery-grade manganese project ("K.Hill" or the "Project") in Botswana, is pleased to provide an update on the installation of the crystallization unit at its demonstration plant ("Demo Plant") facility in Johannesburg and other activities.

Highlights

Crystallization unit successfully installed at the Demo Plant facility.

Comments received from Botswana's Department of Environmental Affairs (" DEA ") on the K.Hill Environmental Impact Statement (" EIS ") submitted in March 2023.

") on the K.Hill Environmental Impact Statement (" ") submitted in March 2023. Updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for K.Hill being finalized.



Installation of Crystallization Unit

Following the completion of the civil works at the Demo Plant facility, the crystallization unit, which stands 15 meters ("m") tall, has been installed. The unit comprises two crystallizers and an evaporator which, once commissioned, will be capable of producing up to 600 kg of dry high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate ("HPMSM") crystals per day.

The crystallization unit serves as a core component of the Demo Plant, which has been established to validate the process flowsheet, mitigate risks associated with the scaling up of the commercial plant at K.Hill and facilitate off-take contracts. The design emulates the continuous process of the proposed full-scale K.Hill commercial plant, enabling the steady state production of HPMSM crystals that meet the rigorous product specifications set by potential off-takers.

EIS Update

Following the submission of the EIS on March 31, 2023, Giyani's wholly-owned subsidiary, Menzi Battery Metals (Pty) Limited ("Menzi"), has received formal comments from the DEA as part of the Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") process. The Company has reviewed the comments and will submit responses in the coming days.

Under legislation, the DEA will have 14 working days to provide any further comments and once all comments are addressed to the satisfaction of the DEA, the EIS will be made available for public disclosure. The EIA process will culminate in the issue of an Environmental Authorisation by the DEA, which will enable the Company to apply for a Mining Licence for K.Hill from the Botswana Department of Mines.

K.Hill MRE Update

The Company has engaged CSA Global ("CSA") to prepare an updated K.Hill MRE. The MRE will include data from all 187 reverse-circulation and diamond drill holes from all drilling campaigns conducted over the Project since 2018, totalling 10,710 m. The 2022 in-fill drilling campaign included 40 step-out holes along strike into a previously untested section to the south and confirmed the presence of further mineralization and the potential to add tonnage to the existing resource. The Company intends to undertake an independent peer review of the results of the MRE before finalization.

Danny Keating, President and CEO of the Company, commented:

"The size and scale of the crystallization unit sets Giyani's Demo Plant apart from similar facilities being developed in the high purity manganese space. Its successful installation is a testament to the efforts of our team and our contractors and brings us another step closer to the production of HPMSM at scale for qualification by off-takers.

In addition, the response of the DEA to our EIS submission means that we are able to advance the permitting process of K.Hill in conjunction with the Demo Plant. We look forward to continuing our positive relationship with the Government of Botswana as we develop the Project. With the updated K.Hill MRE being finalized, the Company is looking forward to a busy second half of 2023."

About Giyani

Giyani's mission is to become a sustainable, low carbon producer of battery materials for the electric vehicle ("EV") industry. The Company has developed a hydrometallurgical process to produce high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, a lithium-ion battery cathode precursor material critical for EVs, directly from ore from its manganese oxide deposits in Botswana, wholly-owned by its Botswana subsidiary Menzi Battery Metals (Pty) Limited. The Company's assets include K.Hill and the Otse and Lobatse manganese prospects, each of which has seen historical mining activities.

Qualified Persons / NI 43-101 Disclosures

Mr. Jacques du Toit CEng. PrEng. MscEng. PMP is a qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. du Toit is the Company's VP, Technical Services and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content contained in this press release but is not independent for the purposes of NI 43-101.

