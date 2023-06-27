Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2023) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') announces it has unilaterally terminated its previously announced marketing services agreement with Octagon Media Corp. ("Octagon Media"), effective immediately. The Company has cancelled all options granted to Octagon Media.

The Company is actively looking to enhance its brand awareness and exposure to a larger audience, and as such, will be reviewing other opportunities for services that align with its goals and objectives. With verticals in leading industries, including artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and healthcare, the Company recognizes the vast growth opportunities that these sectors offer and remains to have a strong focus on earnings, operations, and stock performance.

