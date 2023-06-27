Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: Kommt jetzt die News-Lawine?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0KFUJ | ISIN: DE000A0KFUJ5 | Ticker-Symbol: K1R
Xetra
26.06.23
17:36 Uhr
8,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
KROMI LOGISTIK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KROMI LOGISTIK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,8008,95018:33
0,0000,00012:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KROMI LOGISTIK
KROMI LOGISTIK AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KROMI LOGISTIK AG8,9000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.