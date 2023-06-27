EQS-News: KROMI Logistik AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out

KROMI: Squeeze-out resolution entered in the commercial register Hamburg, June 27, 2023 - KROMI Logistik AG announces that the squeeze-out resolution adopted by the Shareholders' General Meeting on February 27, 2023 (squeeze-out in the meaning of Section 327a et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act [Aktiengesetz]) has today been entered in the commercial register at Hamburg District Court. Upon entry of the transfer resolution in the commercial register, all of the shares held by the minority shareholders of KROMI Logistik AG were transferred by operation of law to the majority shareholder, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV. The majority shareholder has engaged Baader Bank AG with the technical processing of the securities and the payment of the cash settlement. Baader Bank will now initiate the necessary steps for the technical completion of this securities procedure. The listing of the shares of KROMI Logistik AG on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the inclusion of the shares for trading in the over-the-counter market are expected to end shortly. Company profile: KROMI is a manufacturer-independent specialist in optimising tool availability and tool deployment, especially technologically advanced machining tools for metal and plastics processing in machining operations. As a trustworthy and transparent partner to manufacturing industry, KROMI combines machining technology, data management, streamlined logistics processes and tools wholesaling to form compelling all-round solutions. Thanks to interconnected tool dispensers in customers' production areas in combination with digital inventory controlling, KROMI ensures the optimal utilisation and availability of the requisite working resources at the right time and in the right place. KROMI's activities aim to always offer maximum benefits for customers' machining operations. This entails continuously analysing in detail processes on the customer side and identifying opportunities and potential improvements, in order to optimally integrate tool supplies with all requisite services. KROMI currently has sites in Germany, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Spain and Brazil. KROMI is also active in seven further European countries. Visit us online at: www.kromi.de Investor relations contact: cometis AG

Claudius Krause

Phone: +49 (0)611-205855-28

Fax: +49 (0)611-205855-66

Email: krause@cometis.de



