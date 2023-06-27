Yowie Group: Looking For a New Kids' Party Idea? It's "Baby Animals!"

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / They're cute, they're cuddly and they're quiet! No, not your kids, obviously! It's the new Yowie series, "Baby Animals," coming to a party near you if you make it happen!

Let Yowie's latest Baby Animals series be the star of your summer soiree with ideas for games, treats, prizes and more on YowieWorld.com. In the summer, you don't need a reason to throw a party, but Yowie gives you plenty of reasons to celebrate!

Yowie has been a staple for celebrations for years, but the best part of this party treat? Yowie is more than just delicious all-natural chocolate. The surprise-inside chocolate treat is sustainably sourced, Rainforest Alliance Certified, and contains no GMOs, palm oil, gluten, or nuts. Plus, each Yowie features an endangered animal collectible figurine and a leaflet to help kids learn about the animal.

Some fun ways to incorporate Yowie into your celebration:

Play Yowie ring toss!

Use Yowie eggs to make maracas and dance the afternoon away!

Yowie scavenger hunt! Hide Yowie throughout your party place and see who finds the most.

Take inspiration from Yowie featured animals for a ROARing good game of charades!

Go wild with a round of pin the ears on the Yowie!

You can find more Yowie games and activities at https://yowieworld.com/parties/.

"Yowie always brings the party," says Yowie CMO Cynthia Thayer. "And you'll be an instant hit when you bring Yowie to the party! Those moments of surprise are what make a party sing. Yowie is literally designed to create surprise. It's a no-brainer for incorporating into a summer celebration."

Explore more of the wonderful world of Yowie at www.yowieworld.com, find them on Facebook, or look for @YowieWorld on Instagram. You can also find easy, interactive, and educational craft projects and games on Yowie's YouTube channel and on Pinterest.

About Yowie

Yowie is best known for its flagship product, the Yowie surprise-inside chocolate. Each Yowie product is created in the shape of the Yowie characters and contains limited-edition collectible animal toys and a full-color leaflet featuring a picture of the real-life animal, its profile and level of endangerment. Our social media channels and website allow collectors to learn more about the animals and their world while having loads of fun through games and competitions. The combination of tasty, clean-label treats, fun animal toys and a digital platform encourages kids to learn about the natural world and understand its need for protection. For more information visit www.yowieworld.com.

Contact:

Devin Mainville

devin@kmkmedia.com, (779) 221-3764

SOURCE: Yowie Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/763952/Looking-For-a-New-Kids-Party-Idea-Its-Baby-Animals