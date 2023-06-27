Anzeige
Royal KPN N.V.: KPN successfully issues EUR 600m Senior bond

Press Release: KPN successfully issues EUR 600m Senior bond 

Royal KPN N.V. 
Press Release: KPN successfully issues EUR 600m Senior bond 
27-Jun-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
KPN successfully issues EUR 600m Senior bond 
 
Today, Koninklijke KPN N.V. ("KPN") has successfully issued a EUR 600 million senior unsecured Eurobond with a 3.875% 
coupon maturing on 3 July 2031. The new Eurobond increases the average maturity of KPN's outstanding bonds and has been 
placed with a broad range of institutional investors. 
The Eurobond is issued under KPN's Global Medium Term Note programme and will be listed on the regulated market of 
Euronext Dublin. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including refinancing of existing debt. 
KPN has a credit rating of Baa3 with stable outlook by Moody's, BBB with stable outlook by S&P and BBB with stable 
outlook by Fitch. 
The Eurobond has been placed with the assistance of ABN AMRO, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, IMI-Intesa 
Sanpaolo and ING acting as Joint Lead Managers. 
 
 
 
 
Disclaimer 
This communication is not for release, distribution or publication, whether directly or indirectly and whether in whole 
or in part, into or in the United States, or any (other) jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of 
the relevant laws of such jurisdiction. 
 
The offer of bonds referred to in this communication was limited in the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom 
to qualified investors only. The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as 
amended (the US Securities Act) and will also not be registered with any authority competent with respect to securities 
in any state or other jurisdiction of the United States of America. The bonds may not be offered or sold in the United 
States of America without either registration of the securities or an exemption from registration under the US 
Securities Act being applicable. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1667085 27-Jun-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1667085&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2023 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

