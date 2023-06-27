Favo Capital, Inc.: FAVO Capital, Inc Strengthens Its Corporate Advisory Board with the Addition of Renowned Businessman and Co-Founder of The LiRo Group, Rocco Trotta

WESTBURY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / FAVO Capital Inc. (OTC Pink:FAVO)

FAVO Capital, Inc, a company which provides customized, short-term funding to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide announced today the addition of Rocco Trotta to its Corporate Advisory Board.

"I am excited to add Mr. Rocco Trotta to our Corporate Advisory Board," said Vincent Napolitano, CEO of FAVO Capital, Inc. He added "We are seeing great momentum at FAVO Capital with the recently closed acquisition. I have known Rocco my entire life and his track record and vision is second to none and I am excited to add him to our Advisory Board." Vincent Napolitano added, "In watching Rocco build The LiRo Group from when I was a teenager through today, I always admired him and his business acumen and my goal is to duplicate his simple, yet highly effective business philosophy here at FAVO; Hire the best people, empower them, cross train them in various disciplines, and continuously support their professional development."

Mr. Rocco Trotta co-founded The LiRo Group in 1984 and has molded the firm from a small group specializing in construction administration, to one of the top construction management and full-service engineering firms in the nation. Mr. Trotta's leadership and contributions to the engineering profession have been recognized repeatedly by community and local organizations highlighted by his being named as Engineer of the Year by the New York State Society of Professional Engineers.

Under Mr. Trotta's leadership, The LiRo Group has grown from a handful of people to over 900 employees in twelve offices throughout the northeast. Over the past few decades, The LiRo Group has won dozens of awards for a multitude of projects nationwide.

Throughout its history, The LiRo Group has been nationally recognized by the most prestigious organizations in America. Most recently in 2022, The LiRo Group has been ranked by the Engineering News Record as: Top 50 Construction Management Firms: (LiRo #9); and Top CM/PM-for-Fee Ranking: (LiRo #19).

Mr. Trotta owns, controls, and invests in various businesses around the country. He is the proud owner of one of New York City's most popular restaurants with his namesake; Rocco's Steakhouse in the Nomad section of Manhattan. Rocco's Steakhouse is also opening a second location later this year in Midtown Manhattan a few blocks from Central Park.

Mr. Rocco Trotta stated. "I am extremely excited to be joining FAVO Capital's Corporate Advisory Board and I look forward to bringing my experience in building companies to help FAVO reach its goals in becoming one of the top funders nationwide."

Shaun Quin, President of FAVO Capital, Inc., added, "Adding Rocco to our team is a tremendous accomplishment in and of itself. He is an extraordinarily successful entrepreneur and investor in many companies nationwide and he will add tremendous value to our Advisory Board."

More About FAVO Capital Inc.:

FAVO CAPITAL is a Direct Funding Company, which provides customized, short-term funding to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. FAVO Realty is a Real Estate Investment Company which invests in a diversified portfolio of quality commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. "FAVO" is "Honeycomb" in Latin - The Honeycomb (Hexagon) is the most efficient shape in the universe. FAVO Capital Inc. intends to be Efficient, Flexible & Durable.

www.favocap.com

More About Stewards Investment Capital, LTD ("SIC"):

STEWARDS INVESTMENT CAPITAL, LTD, (SIC) forms part of the Stewards affiliation of financial services companies established two decades ago. SIC provides investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors across multiple asset classes and acts as a market makers and liquidity provider in specialized niche markets. SIC holds a Global Business License and an Investment Advisor (unrestricted) License from the Mauritius Financials Services Commission.

www.stewardsinvestment.com

More About The LiRo Group:

The LiRo Group is an award-winning integrated construction, design, and technology solutions firm, consistently ranking among the United States's top companies in a variety of sectors. Since its founding in 1984, The LiRo Group has designed and managed the construction of thousands of projects in a variety of sectors. They continue to meet tough construction/program management, engineering, environmental, and architectural challenges head on and consistently complete projects with the highest level of expertise, quality, cost-effectiveness, and timeliness. The LiRo Group is now part of the Global Infrastructure Solutions Inc. (GISI) Family of Companies which has 12,500 employees in ninety countries around the globe.

www.liro.com

More About Rocco's Steakhouse:

Rocco's Steakhouse is a modernized version of a traditional New York City steakhouse in the NoMad section of Manhattan. For the past decade Rocco's Steakhouse has been providing patrons with world-class service, impeccable quality in the finest wines, steaks, and the freshest seafood. Rocco's Steakhouse is opening a second location later this year in midtown Manhattan near Central Park.

www.roccosteakhouse.com

