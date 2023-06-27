MTM, Inc.: MTM Transit Awarded Contract to Operate Manteca Transit System

MANTECA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / MTM Transit is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract with the City of Manteca to operate its comprehensive Manteca Transit system. The contract, which goes live on July 1, includes a three-year term with two additional one-year options.





Under the contract, MTM Transit will provide a wide range of transportation options on behalf of the City, including fixed route, dial-a-ride, and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) paratransit. MTM Transit will also manage supplementary services for the City, such as ADA eligibility determinations, travel training, and application processing for dial-a-ride service. The City of Manteca's goals of improving vehicle maintenance, increasing ridership, enhancing data and reporting, improving customer service, and implementing route changes identified in its 2019 Short Range Transit Plan were key factors in selecting MTM Transit as the new contractor.

Scott Transue, MTM Transit's Regional Vice President, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the new partnership, stating, "We are honored to have been chosen by the City of Manteca to operate its transit services. With our experience and knowledge gained through serving the local community as the provider of travel training and assessment services for the San Joaquin Regional Transportation District, we are well-positioned to deliver reliable, safe, and high-quality transportation services to Manteca residents and visitors."

In addition to serving as the Consolidated Transportation Services Agency (CTSA) for San Joaquin County, MTM Transit has other operations in the Central Valley area in nearby Tracy and Escalon. The company's proven track record of managing transportation programs both in California and nationally, coupled with its commitment to innovation and technology, will enable the City to effectively manage its growing transit system. The partnership will also facilitate the implementation of the City's Short Range Transit Plan, ensuring that the transportation needs of the expanding population and visitor base are met with efficiency and reliability.

"We look forward to working collaboratively with the City and its passengers to develop a well-rounded, excellent transit program that we can all be proud of," added MTM Transit's Chief Operating Officer Brian Balogh.

MTM Transit's local team in Manteca will consist of approximately 20 employees, including management staff, vehicle operators, maintenance and utility workers, dispatchers, and a road supervisor. Operations will be based out of the existing Manteca Transit Center, allowing for a seamless transition and minimal disruption to service.

Since 1995, MTM has managed NEMT for state and county governments, managed care organizations, health systems, and other programs involving transportation for the disabled, underserved, and elderly. In 2009, MTM's leadership established MTM Transit, an affiliate that provides direct paratransit and fixed route transit services. Every year, MTM and MTM Transit collectively remove community barriers for 15.4 million people by providing more than 20.75 million trips in 31 states and the District of Columbia. MTM and MTM Transit are privately held, woman-owned business enterprises.

