Xiao-I Corporation: Xiao-I Attends the 16th World Chinese Entrepreneur Conference: Technology Empowers China To Drive The World Development

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) enterprise in China was invited to attend the 16th World Chinese Entrepreneur Conference (16th WCEC). Mr. Yuan Hui, Chairman and CEO of Xiao-I delivered a keynote speech on "The Power of Technology to Change Chinese People".

From June 24th to 26th, the 16th WCEC, hosted by the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, was held in Bangkok. The theme for this year's conference is "Creating a new chapter together with Chinese business acumen". The main objective of WCEC16 is to establish cooperation to drive the economy, which is a great time for Chinese entrepreneurs to invest in foreign countries.

"Exploration of the metaverse is a continual evolution of humanity's understanding of time, technology, and self-awareness. It is a necessary path for human development," Mr. Yuan stated. Thousands of trades and industries are integrated in the metaverse, and AI is the core technology for building and boosting the metaverse.

During his speech, Mr. Yuan talked about three important components of AI: Perceptual intelligence, Cognitive intelligence, and Action intelligence. He emphasized that cognitive intelligence possesses concepts, consciousness, and ideas, enabling reasoning and decision-making, and discovering deep relationships between information, which determines the height of AI development. Significantly, Natural Language Processing (NLP) is one of the key technologies to achieve cognitive intelligence.

Since the establishment of Xiao-I in 2001, it has focused on the industrialization of patented technologies and original achievements related to cognitive intelligence based on NLP, providing users worldwide with diverse solutions and perfect service support from technology to products, empowering thousands of industries.

The traditional contact center needed a large number of operators, which required huge costs. With AI empowerment, human-machine collaboration achieves digital intelligence, providing high-quality and efficient services for customers. With the help of Xiao-I chatbot, for example, a leading bank in China may save 9000 employees for contact center, i.e. 0.9 billion RMB one year.

Moreover, the financial industry is inherently data-driven and reliant on algorithms. With a high level of digitalization, AI can enhance multiple areas such as customer service, risk management, wealth management, and marketing. Xiao-I's virtual customer assistant (VCA) for banks is a prime example being recommended by Gartner.

Another example is the healthcare industry, which can also be empowered by AI, offering smart services, smart management, assistive diagnosis and treatment. AI assists in building a smart healthcare application system while accumulating medical big data. Xiao-I has been focused on smart hospitals, smart clinical care, and smart scientific research. Xiao-I, combined with emerging technologies such as big data, the IoT, and cloud computing, can form a smart healthcare service ecosystem for hospitals, residents, enterprises, and cities.

Additionally, the construction industry also benefits from AI empowerment. Given the extensive design work, the reviewing process can be particularly tedious and time-consuming. Utilizing parameters with billions, Xiao-I achieves complete automation and intelligence in drawing review boosting efficiency throughout the industry.

Xiao-I, despite in an ever-changing world, always insists on "individual altruism, customer-centered philosophy", and effectively achieves "win-win results, exchanges, breakthrough and innovation". Xiao-I is to assist in rebuilding all industries with its innovative technology, and products. As a Chinese merchant, Xiao-I always has willingness to take responsibilities to propel the world to a bright future by technologies with its values of creating more benefits to the world and helping more people.

Keynote speech of Mr. Yuan Hui, "Technology Empowers China To Drive The World Development"

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I is leading the development of the global AI industry with cognitive intelligence as its core. Since its establishment in 2001, the Company has focused on natural language processing-based cognitive intelligence patents and their industrial applications. Upholding a customer-oriented core value, Xiao-I offers a range of solutions and comprehensive services from technology to products for global enterprise customers.

After over 20 years of dedicated efforts, Xiao-I's technologies have been deployed in thousands of application scenarios across various sectors, such as customer service center, intelligent finance, smart enterprises, smart energy and transportation, smart education, smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, intelligent parks, and intelligent construction and communication. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

