phData, Inc.: phData Featured at Snowflake Summit 2023 as an Elite Partner

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / phData, a full-service data analytics and machine learning consulting company, announced today at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, a strengthened partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. The partnership between the two organizations is driven by its expansion in LATAM, Snowflake automation software development, and custom vertical solutions launch.

With a mission to be the world leader in delivering data services and products on a modern data platform, phData is enhancing its partnership with Snowflake in a purposeful initiative to expand its capabilities and services to bring more businesses towards data modernization with Snowflake.

Today, phData is one of the largest pure-play services providers within the Snowflake ecosystem. A large part of phData's continued investment in Snowflake unveiled at Snowflake Summit 2023 includes:

LATAM Expansion - phData recently acquired Nooka Labs, an Uruguayan technology company that specializes in Snowflake professional services. This acquisition will enable phData to expand its full-service machine learning and data analytics capabilities into Latin America, including enriched Snowflake professional solutions.

- phData recently acquired Nooka Labs, an Uruguayan technology company that specializes in Snowflake professional services. This acquisition will enable phData to expand its full-service machine learning and data analytics capabilities into Latin America, including enriched Snowflake professional solutions. The phData Toolkit - One of phData's key differentiators in the market is the phData Toolkit, which offers a unified interface containing all of phData's complimentary apps and tools. These tools help clients accelerate and automate data projects with Snowflake.

- One of phData's key differentiators in the market is the phData Toolkit, which offers a unified interface containing all of phData's complimentary apps and tools. These tools help clients accelerate and automate data projects with Snowflake. Custom Vertical Solutions - phData has announced three custom solutions for the Manufacturing Data Cloud. These solutions are aimed at helping manufacturers make more data-driven decisions by improving data collaboration, demand forecasting, and plant intelligence analytics. phData also plans to release more solutions for other verticals, such as Healthcare, Financial Services, and Retail.

Additionally, phData is presenting alongside customers on transformational applications at Snowflake Summit 2023, including Merkle, who will join phData to talk about their journey to migrate their Identity Resolution application to Snowpark and run it as a Snowflake Native App (in preview). phData will also present with Pacific Dental to discuss disruptive applications in Healthcare, particularly their solution for X12-EDI ingestion to optimize the revenue cycle.

"We are so excited to be featured at Snowflake Summit," said Ryan Bosshart, CEO of phData. "Our team is made up of passionate and dedicated professionals who have proven time and time again that they can deliver exceptional results for our customers with Snowflake. We are committed to providing the highest level of service possible to our customers and our deep bench of Snowflake experts is key to our ability to deliver on that promise."

As the 2022 Snowflake Partner of the Year, phData has achieved the highest possible partner accreditation with Snowflake as an Elite Services Provider and continues to help joint customers build revenue-generating data applications.

In a recent joint project with Snowflake, phData was able to help NextGen Healthcare successfully migrate its data to Snowflake, expand its analytics capabilities, and create a custom software solution.

"Thanks to the power of the Snowflake Data Cloud and the vast expertise of phData, we were able to build a custom software solution that accelerates the discovery and availability of analytic-ready data sets and gives our customers the modern data platform they need to manage their data business. What's most impressive is that the team did this all in 12 weeks," said Kevin Sigafoes, Solution Director at NextGen Healthcare.

phData continues to work closely with Snowflake on new capabilities and features that help accelerate customer-use cases.

"The breadth and depth of phData's knowledge and capabilities in enabling joint customers to maximize the potential of the Snowflake Data Cloud have been consistently remarkable. We are proud to have a partner like phData in delivering value to our joint customers," said Katie Ecklund, Senior Director of Partner Sales - America, at Snowflake.

Attendees of Snowflake Summit 2023 can visit phData's booth (#1530) to learn more about their Snowflake-specific service offerings, software, and training resources.

About phData

phData has rapidly advanced its capabilities within Snowflake's partner ecosystem. phData is focused on delivering data products and platforms using Snowflake and modern data technologies. We help with end-to-end services to architect, deploy, and support machine learning and data analytics on Snowflake. We come with best practices, industry experts, and proven data strategies to ensure you meet your business objectives.

