OnePlan Solutions: OnePlan Recognized for the Fifth Year Running in Microsoft's Global Partner of the Year Awards for Project and Portfolio Management

SAN MARCOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / OnePlan today announced it has been named finalist of the Project and Portfolio Management 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award.

OnePlan recognized five years in a row

OnePlan has been announced as a recipient of Microsoft's Partner of the Year Award for Project and Portfolio Management

The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"All of us at OnePlan could not be prouder to be recognized as the Global Microsoft Partner of the Year award recipient for the fifth year in a row! This achievement showcases our depth of expertise and commitment to advancing Project and Portfolio Management capabilities on the Microsoft Platform." - Joe Larscheid, CEO

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,200 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. OnePlan was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Project and Portfolio Management.

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year's winners demonstrate the best of what's possible with the Microsoft Cloud."

About OnePlan

OnePlan offers AI-enabled strategic portfolio, financial, resource and work management solutions that fit the needs of every organization. Connect OnePlan with Microsoft Project, Project for the web, Microsoft 365 Planner, Azure DevOps, Jira, Smartsheet, and more for a complete view into all work across the enterprise.

Visit www.oneplan.ai to learn more.

