Ivrnet Inc. Terminates Definitive Agreement With Flexity Systems Ltd. for Proposed Reverse Takover Transaction

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / IVRNET INC. ("IVRNET" or the "Company") (TSXV:IVI), announces that IVRNET and FLEXITY SYSTEMS LTD. ("FLEXITY") have entered into an amalgamation termination and release agreement, dated June 26, 2023, and that the transaction between IVRNET, FLEXITY, 1333749 B.C. LTD., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and BHG-BC HOLDINGS LTD., as previously announced on November 19, 2021 and March 29, 2022, will not be proceeding.

The common shares of the Company are expected to resume trading on the TSXV upon receiving TSXV approval.

About IVRNET

IVRNET is a software and communications company that develops, hosts, sells and supports value-added business automation software. The company's products and services are delivered through the Internet and traditional phone network. These applications facilitate automated interaction through personalized communication between people, mass communication for disseminating information to thousands of people concurrently, and personalized communication between people and automated systems.

For further information on IVRNET, please contact:

Andrew Watts, President and CEO

1700, 10175 - 101 Street NW, Edmonton, Alberta, T5J 0H3

Tel/fax: 1.800.351.7227

E-mail: investors@ivrnet.com

Website: www.ivrnet.com

