Dow Jones News
27.06.2023 | 23:01
234 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Amundi Asset Management: [Amundi ETF] Delisting of securities - 28/06/2023

DJ Amundi Asset Management: [Amundi ETF] Delisting of securities - 28/06/2023 

Amundi Asset Management (UTIW; INDW; NRGW) 
Amundi Asset Management: [Amundi ETF] Delisting of securities - 28/06/2023 
27-Jun-2023 / 22:30 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Please note that the three securities below will be halted tomorrow morning due to the mergers. 
 
Company Name Country of Description of Listed Security Listing Category      Ticker Trading ISIN     Mergers 
       Inc                                     Venue 
Multi Units  Luxembourg Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR Standard Equity Open Ended UTIW  LSE   LU0533034632 28/06/ 
Luxembourg        UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)     Investment Companies                  2023 
Multi Units  Luxembourg Lyxor MSCI World Industrials  Standard Equity Open Ended INDW  LSE   LU0533033584 28/06/ 
Luxembourg        TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)    Investment Companies                  2023 
Multi Units  Luxembourg Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR   Standard Equity Open Ended NRGW  LSE   LU0533032776 28/06/ 
Luxembourg        UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)     Investment Companies                  2023

The cancelation of the securities will be performed on the 29th June 2023.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU0533034632, LU0533033584, LU0533032776 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     UTIW; INDW; NRGW 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 253843 
EQS News ID:  1667141 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1667141&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2023 16:30 ET (20:30 GMT)

