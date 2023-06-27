DJ Amundi Asset Management: [Amundi ETF] Delisting of securities - 28/06/2023

Amundi Asset Management (UTIW; INDW; NRGW) Amundi Asset Management: [Amundi ETF] Delisting of securities - 28/06/2023 27-Jun-2023 / 22:30 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that the three securities below will be halted tomorrow morning due to the mergers. Company Name Country of Description of Listed Security Listing Category Ticker Trading ISIN Mergers Inc Venue Multi Units Luxembourg Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR Standard Equity Open Ended UTIW LSE LU0533034632 28/06/ Luxembourg UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) Investment Companies 2023 Multi Units Luxembourg Lyxor MSCI World Industrials Standard Equity Open Ended INDW LSE LU0533033584 28/06/ Luxembourg TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) Investment Companies 2023 Multi Units Luxembourg Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR Standard Equity Open Ended NRGW LSE LU0533032776 28/06/ Luxembourg UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) Investment Companies 2023

The cancelation of the securities will be performed on the 29th June 2023.

