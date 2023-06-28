Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2023) - Bri-Chem Corp. (TSX: BRY) ("Bri-Chem" or "Company"), a leading North American oilfield chemical distribution and blending company, is pleased to announce that all the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 11, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company at its annual general meeting held on June 22, 2023.

The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Motions Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast For Against Withheld

/ Abstain Spoiled Non Vote For Against Withheld

/ Abstain Number of Directors 6,698,844 0 0 0 0 100.00% 0.00% 0.00% Don Caron 6,324,408 0 49,779 0 324,657 99.22% 0.00% 0.78% Eric Sauze 6,346,642 0 27,545 0 324,657 99.57% 0.00% 0.43% Brian Campbell 6,346,642 0 27,545 0 324,657 99.57% 0.00% 0.43% Albert Sharp 6,346,642 0 27,545 0 324,657 99.57% 0.00% 0.43% Appointment of Auditors 6,698,844 0 0 0 0 100.00% 0.00% 0.00%

As noted above, the appointment of Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP, as the Company's independent auditors was approved along with fixing the number of directors of the Company at four.

Bri-Chem has prepared an updated investor presentation, which can be accessed on its website at https://brichem.com/investor-relations/documents/.

About Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem has established itself, through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic growth, as the North American industry leader for wholesale distribution and blending of oilfield drilling, completion, stimulation and production chemical fluids. We sell, blend, package and distribute a full range of drilling fluid products from 25 strategically located warehouses throughout Canada and the United States. Additional information about Bri-Chem is available at www.sedar.com or at Bri-Chem's website at www.brichem.com.

To receive Bri-Chem news updates send your email to ir@brichem.com.

For further information, please contact:

Tony Pagnucco CPA, CA

Bri-Chem Corp.

CFO

T: (780) 571-8587

E: tpagnucco@brichem.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By their nature, such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed herein. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to general economic conditions, prevailing and anticipated industry conditions, access to debt and equity financing on acceptable terms, levels and volatility of commodity prices, market forces, ability to obtain equipment from suppliers, ability to obtain and retain skilled personnel, competition from other industry participants and regulatory conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this press release or otherwise. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171476