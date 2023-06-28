Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: Kommt jetzt die News-Lawine?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
28.06.2023 | 03:38
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MIREY ROBOTICS LLC: Mirey Robotics Presents ROBOPARK: A Robotics Exhibit Making Its U.S. Debut in Raleigh

Interactive, Family-Friendly Event Showcases Over 50 Cutting-Edge Robots and Promotes STEM Education in a Fun, Hands-On Experience

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Mirey Robotics, an exhibition company specializing in interactive tech events, is excited to announce the U.S. debut of ROBOPARK, a unique, interactive exhibit of robots and technology. The event is set to launch on July 13 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

MIREY ROBOTICS LLC, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, Press release picture

"Pepper Robot" at RoboPark
2 Robots at RoboPark

With a successful history of five years and a dynamic presence in seven countries, Mirey Robotics has made a name for itself by bringing together the most exciting advancements in robotics and interactive technology for public discovery and engagement. Their primary event, ROBOPARK, has been a sensation across Eastern and Western Europe, captivating audiences of all ages.

"We are thrilled to bring ROBOPARK to the United States for the first time," said U.S. Expansion Manager for Mirey Robotics, Lucy Bee. "Our goal is to make the latest developments in robotics accessible to the public, fostering curiosity, promoting STEM education, and inspiring future innovators."

ROBOPARK offers a hands-on experience with over 50 robots, six virtual reality zones, engaging workshops, and even an inventor's certificate for every visitor. The event promises to blur the lines between reality and the virtual world, offering an immersive experience.

"ROBOPARK is not just a museum; it is a playground for all ages," Bee added. "We are combining the most technologically advanced and unusual innovations in robotics to create a fun and educational experience for all ages."

Mirey Robotics also seeks local partners who share their passion for technology and community engagement. The company believes in the power of collaboration and is eager to work with organizations that can help make ROBOPARK a memorable event for the Raleigh community.

The U.S. launch of ROBOPARK marks a significant milestone for Mirey Robotics. The company is committed to bringing the latest and coolest in robotics to communities worldwide. With its focus on learning, crafting, making memories, and meeting new people, RoboPark promises to be an event Raleigh will remember.

For more information about ROBOPARK or partnership opportunities, please contact Mirey Robotics.

Contact Information:

Lucy Bee
US Expansion Manager
l.bee@mirey-robotics.com
6513479128

SOURCE: Mirey Robotics

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764193/Mirey-Robotics-Presents-ROBOPARK-A-Robotics-Exhibit-Making-Its-US-Debut-in-Raleigh

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.