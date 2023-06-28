The first series of tests under real road conditions went better than expected for the hydrogen innovator based in Vancouver and London, clearly demonstrating the advantages of hydrogen fuel cell-powered light commercial vehicles with a range of over 500 km compared to battery-electric vans and internal combustion engines. Following in the footsteps of fleet management provider Rivus, which is responsible for managing over 120,000 light commercial vehicles and trucks annually, utility company SSE, which currently maintains one of the largest vehicle fleets in the UK, is now entering the test series. If the results continue to confirm the positive trend, First Hydrogen faces a golden future in the billion-dollar market for climate-neutral vehicles.

