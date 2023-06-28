Resumption of Listing Planned Following Publication on the Company's Website of the Result of the Votes of the Classes of Affected Parties

ORPEA S.A.: Suspension of Trading in Shares and Bonds Issued by ORPEA S.A., in Connection With Today's Meetings of the Classes of Convertible Bond ("OCEANE") Holders and Shareholders to Vote on ORPEA S.A.'s Accelerated Safeguard Plan ("Plan De Sauvegarde Acceleree")

ORPEA S.A. (Paris:ORP):

In accordance with the Press Release published on June 13, 2023, convertible bond ("OCEANE ") holders and shareholders convened today as classes of affected parties are today being asked to vote on the draft accelerated safeguard plan regarding ORPEA S.A.

The Company has therefore requested Euronext Paris and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange to suspend the listing of all its financial instruments, pending publication of the results of the votes of the classes of affected parties on the accelerated safeguard plan proposed by the Company.

These will be documented by the court-appointed administrators for the accelerated safeguard procedure, Maître Hélène Bourbouloux and Maître Thibaut Martinat.

As soon as it is informed by the court-appointed administrators, and in principle on June 29 before the opening of the regulated market of Euronext Paris and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, the Company will inform the public of the results of the votes and make them available on its website [link].

About ORPEA

ORPEA is a leading global player, expert in providing care for all types of frailty. The Group operates in 21 countries and covers three core businesses: care for the elderly (nursing homes, assisted living facilities, homecare and services), post-acute and rehabilitation care and mental health care (specialized clinics). It has more than 76,000 employees and welcomes more than 267,000 patients and residents each year.

https://www.orpea-group.com/en

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

