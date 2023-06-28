Power purchase agreement (PPA) prices are falling in all European markets except for Spain and Portugal, according to Pexapark. The Netherlands and Great Britain have experienced the largest declines. Swiss consultancy Pexapark's May report reveals significant drops in electricity, gas, and raw material prices. The carbon price fell below €80 ($87.62)/t0n - a more than four-month low. Pexapark states that PPA prices in Europe have also fallen "significantly." Most countries followed the downward trend, with the Netherlands experiencing a 15.7% decline and Great Britain a 15.5% drop. Prices only ...

