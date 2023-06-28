Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.06.2023
Kommt bald die Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye? Pennystock ade, hallo Nasdaq?
28.06.2023 | 09:01
DWF Labs Doubles Down on Conflux with USD28 Million Invested

DJ DWF Labs Doubles Down on Conflux with USD28 Million Invested 

Chainwire 
DWF Labs Doubles Down on Conflux with USD28 Million Invested 
28-Jun-2023 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Hong Kong, China, 28/06/2023, Chainwire 
 
DWF Labs, the global digital asset market maker, and multi-stage Web3 investment firm, has further strengthened its 
commitment to support the growth of Conflux, the tree-graph consensus algorithm Layer-1 blockchain. Conflux has been 
gaining significant traction since February 2023 on the back of some key partnerships, including the signature 
collaboration with China Telecom announced on February 15th, with the goal of developing a blockchain SIM (BSIM) card 
that was first unveiled in May. 
DWF Labs recently purchased USD18M in CFX token, cementing the long-term relationship between the investment firm and 
Conflux. This follows DFW Labs buying USD10M worth of CFX tokens in March 2023. 
More recently, Conflux joined Hong Kong's Web3 Institute, participated in the Singapore Digital Economy Roundtable 
organized by the Singaporean Government, and led the drafting of IEEE P3217, an international blockchain standard by 
the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. In addition, Conflux announced key partnerships including: 
 . Supremacy - Web3 security platform 
 . dappOS - an operating protocol that manages crypto infrastructures for users 
 . NuLink - a privacy-preserving technology that provides APIs for decentralized applications 
 . Smooth Labs - developing the Layer 2 solution that supports parallel execution 
 . Opside - a decentralized ZK-RaaS network featuring PoW of ZKP mining 
DWF Labs has made significant contributions to placing Conflux on the global stage. Since then, Conflux has established 
ecosystem partnerships with Floki, Worldcoin, Blockbank, Luganodes, AirDAO, Mask, and OpenEden, with a growing list of 
ongoing partnerships being discussed. Conflux and DWF Labs have also co-hosted multiple events, including those 
organized in Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Paris. 
Fan Long, Conflux Network's Co-Founder, stated: "Conflux Network has experienced exponential growth since the start of 
2023, pioneering advances in the Chinese NFT market and establishing fresh Web3 access through the BSIM card project 
with China Telecom. DWF Lab is one of the key supporters of Conflux. This infusion of capital not only strengthens our 
bond, but also acts as a catalyst for our shared ambition to expand the Conflux ecosystem. Conflux plans to leverage 
the raised funds to further fuel its ecosystem growth in Asia and Hong Kong, empower burgeoning developer communities, 
and bring an increasing number of real-world assets onto the Conflux chain." 
  The Managing Partner of DWF Labs, Andrei Grachev stated: "We take great pride in our role as supporters of Conflux 
  throughout its remarkable growth trajectory. It exemplifies our commitment to backing projects with immense 
  potential and providing the necessary support to fill in the missing pieces of the Web3 puzzle. Our deep 
  understanding of the crypto market has served as a compass for Conflux, allowing it to fully express its potential 
  on the global stage. We are delighted to have played a part in Conflux's journey towards success." 
About Conflux 
Conflux is a permissionless Layer 1 blockchain connecting decentralized economies across borders and protocols. 
Recently migrated to hybrid PoW/PoS consensus, Conflux provides a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain environment 
with zero congestion, low fees, and improved network security. 
As the only regulatory-compliant public blockchain in China, Conflux provides a unique advantage for projects building 
and expanding into Asia. Conflux has collaborated with global brands and government entities in the region on 
blockchain and metaverse initiatives, including the city of Shanghai, McDonald's China, and Oreo. 
About DWF Labs 
DWF Labs is the global digital asset market maker and multi-stage Web3 investment firm, supporting portfolio companies 
from token listing to market making to OTC trading solutions. 
With offices in Singapore, Switzerland, the UAE, Hong Kong, South Korea and BVI, the investment company DWF Labs is an 
affiliate of Digital Wave Finance (DWF), which consistently ranks among the top 5 trading entities by volume in the 
cryptocurrency world through its proprietary technology for high-frequency trading. 
 
Contact 
Melissa Tirey 
conflux@shift6studios.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1667161 28-Jun-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=9aa25b2d854559d702568e97f6bd611f

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1667161&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2023 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
