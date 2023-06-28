Insolation Energy, an Indian solar module manufacturer, is setting up a 600 MW PV cell production facility. It is also expanding its panel production capacity from 700 MW to 1.2 GW.From pv magazine India Insolation Energy, a Rajasthan-based solar module manufacturer, is setting up a 600 MW PV cell production facility. It is also expanding its PV module production capacity to 1.2 GW with the addition of a new 500 MW line. The manufacturer said it expects the new module and cell facilities to start production by the end of the fiscal 2024-25 period. Manish Gupta, the chairman of Insolation Energy, ...

