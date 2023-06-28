Gordon's: Gordon's Two Minute Pitcher Creations are easy show-stoppers of the summer

LONDON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer's the time for hosting friends and family and Gordon's has just the solution with the Gordon's Two Minute Pitcher Creations that you can stir up in three easy steps.

Using its delicious flavour range - Gordon's Premium Pink Gin, Gordon's Tropical Passionfruit Gin and Gordon's Sicilian Lemon Gin - the method is easy as 1, 2,3. Simply fill a large jug with ice, add your Gordon's, mixer of choice, top with fruit/herbs and give it a final stir. With easy-to-find ingredients, you can make these recipes your own this summer. No berries? No problem: use whatever fresh fruit you have on-hand.

Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin Pitcher

Ingredients

Serves 6: 1.9 units per serving

300ml Gordons Premium Pink Distilled Gin

600ml lemonade

2 handfuls of fresh berries

1 handful basil leaves

Ice

Equipment

2l Jug

Cocktail muddler

6 short glasses

Method

Fill your sharing jug around a third with ice, add the Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin then top with your lemonade Add in your berries, half a handful of basil leaves then use your muddler to distribute through the jug, making sure everything's combined Top with remaining basil leaves

Gordon's Sicilian Lemon Distilled Gin Pitcher

Ingredients

Serves 6 - 1.9 units per serving

300ml Gordons Sicilian Lemon Distilled Gin

600ml ginger ale

1 large lemon, sliced into wheels

1 handful mint leaves

Ice

Equipment

2l jug

Cocktail muddler

6 short glasses

Method

Fill your sharing jug around a third with ice, add the Gordon's Sicilian Lemon Distilled Gin, then top with your ginger ale Add in your lemon, half a handful of mint leaves, then use your muddler to distribute through the jug, making sure everything's combined. Top with remaining mint leaves

Gordon's Tropical Passionfruit Distilled Gin Pitcher

Ingredients

Serves 6 - 1.9 units per serving

300ml Gordons Tropical Passionfruit Distilled Gin

400ml tonic water

200ml coconut water/pineapple juice

1 large lime, sliced into wheels

Ice

Equipment

2l Jug

Cocktail muddler

6 short glasses

Method

Fill your sharing jug around a third with ice, add the Gordons Tropical Passionfruit Distilled Gin, then top with your tonic water Add in your lime wheels then use your muddler to distribute through the jug, making sure everything's combined Top with the coconut water/pineapple juice

Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin:

Available: thebar.com , most major supermarkets

RRP*: £17.50

ABV: 37.5%

Gordon's Tropical Passionfruit Distilled Gin

Available: thebar.com , most major supermarkets

RRP*: £17.50

ABV: 37.5%

Gordon's Sicilian Lemon Distilled Gin

Available: thebar.com , most major supermarkets

RRP*: £17.50

ABV: 37.5%

*Pricing is at retailer discretion.

