Quantum Machines Forges Strategic Partnerships with Leading Korean Research and Investment Groups

SEOUL, South Korea and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Machines , the world's leading provider of quantum control systems, is pleased to announce the signing of three significant Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with prominent Korean research and investment organizations. The MOUs, signed with the Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science (KRISS), Korea Quantum Computing Industry Leaders' Alliance (QCILA), and Orientom, will foster collaboration and strengthen the relationship between local Korean researchers, Quantum Machines, and the Israeli Quantum Computing Center (QCC), which is being developed and managed by Quantum Machines.

The signing ceremony for the MOUs took place on June 27 as part of Korea Quantum Week at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul. It brought together representatives from Quantum Machines, KRISS, QCILA, and Orientom to commemorate the beginning of these substantial collaborations. The event provided an opportunity for stakeholders to share insights, explore potential synergies, and discuss future prospects in quantum computing.

KRISS, the Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science, serves as the national measurement standards laboratory for the Republic of Korea. As a government-funded institute dedicated to advancing measurement technologies, KRISS plays a crucial role in providing a broad range of national standards. This partnership with KRISS will facilitate the exchange of expertise and knowledge in the field of quantum computing, enabling Quantum Machines and KRISS to further advance quantum control systems.

The Korea Quantum Computing Industry Leaders' Alliance (QCILA) is a consortium of commercial entities in Korea comprising telecom companies, including Telcos, LGE, Samsung, POSCO ICT, and more. The MOU with QCILA aims to foster collaboration between Israeli and Korean stakeholders and facilitate technological advancements through joint efforts.

Orientom, a specialized software company focused on the quantum finance platform, is currently involved in a quantum computing project in the financial sector and has an upcoming project in collaboration with the Korea Meteorological Administration for climate forecasting. Orientom and Quantum Machines are keen to collaborate on equipment and algorithm development, aiming to leverage the broad expertise and capabilities of both entities.

These MOUs represent significant milestones in the global quantum computing landscape. By partnering with leading Korean research and investment groups, Quantum Machines reinforces its commitment to advancing the field of quantum control systems and fostering international collaboration. These partnerships will facilitate knowledge exchange, technology transfer, and joint research efforts, contributing to the accelerated development of quantum computing worldwide.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with esteemed organizations like KRISS, QCILA, and Orientom," said Itamar Sivan, co-founder and CEO at Quantum Machines. "By leveraging the collective expertise of both Israeli and Korean researchers, we aim to accelerate the development of quantum computing technology and propel the industry to new heights. Through collaborative research, knowledge exchange, and joint initiatives, we are confident in our ability to revolutionize the landscape of quantum computing and drive innovation on a global scale".

About Quantum Machines

Quantum Machines (QM) drives quantum breakthroughs that accelerate the realization of practical quantum computers. The company's Quantum Orchestration Platform (QOP) fundamentally redefines the control and operations architecture of quantum processors. The full-stack hardware and software platform is capable of running even the most complex algorithms right out of the box, including quantum error correction, multi-qubit calibration, and more. Helping achieve the full potential of any quantum processor, the QOP allows for unprecedented advancement and speed-up of quantum technologies as well as the ability to scale to thousands of qubits. Visit us at: www.quantum-machines.co

Contact:



Gavriel Cohen

gavriel@concrete.media

+1-914-336-4633

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quantum-machines-forges-strategic-partnerships-with-leading-korean-research-and-investment-groups-301864495.html